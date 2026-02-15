 Whistleblowers: Committee to Protect Journalists Scrapped ‘Impunity Index’ to Shield Israel From Embarrassing Ranking – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 16, 2026
Jodie Ginsberg, CEO of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), speaking at the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit. Photo: @ConcordiaSummit/YouTube.

Jodie Ginsberg, CEO of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), speaking at the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit. Photo: @ConcordiaSummit/YouTube.

Translate »