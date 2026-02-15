The first vice president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Pedro Infante, wrote on social media that there is an attempt to “distort and manipulate the truth” regarding the batch of medicines received last Friday at the Simón Bolívar International Airport. It consisted of six tons of medicines allegedly donated by the United States.

Infante’s remark came in response to a comment made by far-right Deputy Henrique Capriles, who described the shipment of US medicine as “good news amid so many difficulties.”

Decades killing Venezuelans and now these gringo monsters believe we are going to forget that with a couple of air containers with medicines. 😡🤬😡 https://t.co/h647q9JrH5 — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) February 13, 2026

Deputy Infante stated that “Venezuela is grateful for the international support from several countries.” The legislator then listed some of the countries that have been donating medical supplies to the country in recent weeks after the atrocious Jan. 3 military attacks committed by the US.

“Brazil donated supplies to guarantee dialysis for Venezuelan patients for 5 months,” said Congressman Infante, who also expressed gratitude to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the donation of $3 million for hospital medical equipment.

“Yesterday (Feb. 13) we received a donation of $945,000 in outpatient medicine from the US; this is within the framework of Venezuela’s purchase of hospital medical equipment and medicine from this country for $140 million with funds released under the bilateral cooperation agenda,” wrote Deputy Infante, who emphasized the phrase “with funds released” in bold.

Venezuelan communication minister, Miguel Ángel Pérez Pirela, and the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, liked Infante’s post, among other high-ranked Venezuelan officials.

Orinoco Tribune’s editor, when consulted on the issue, noted that US imperialism has been starving and killing tens of thousands of Venezuelans via its illegal sanctions and blockade, and added that now they want to present themselves as good Samaritans by talking about an alleged donation, paid for with Venezuelan oil that they have stolen.

On Jan. 3, alongside the killing of approximately 120 people and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, the US also bombed facilities in La Guaira state housing dialysis material worth months of Venezuelan dialysis needs.

Venezuelans have been reported as dying due to the disruption created by the lack of the medicines needed for dialysis before the arrival of the Brazilian donations.

(Ultimas Noticias ) by Eligio Rojas with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

