 ‘Why Don’t You Criticize Iran?’ – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 1, 2026
3D rendering of the globe, highlighting the Iran (specifically Tehran) in red. Photo: Artem Egorov/Getty Images.

3D rendering of the globe, highlighting the Iran (specifically Tehran) in red. Photo: Artem Egorov/Getty Images.

Translate »