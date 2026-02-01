Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel condemned in the strongest terms the imposition by the US government of an absolute blockade on fuel supplies to the island in order to asphyxiate its people and its economy.

On Friday, January 30, the Cuban president shared and endorsed his government’s declaration condemning the executive order of the US president that, with the narrative of a “national emergency” for the United States, intends to cut off the global oil trade with Cuba.

“The Trump administration is consolidating a dangerous way of conducting its country’s foreign policy through force and exercising its ambitions to protect its imperialist hegemony,” Díaz-Canel wrote on social media.

The Cuban head of state pointed out that, with this measure, the United States is abrogating to itself a right that does not belong to it. “As announced, that country is claiming the right to dictate to sovereign states which nations they can trade with and which ones can export their national products,” he stated.

“We will face this new onslaught with firmness, equanimity, and the certainty that reason is absolutely on our side. The decision is clear: Homeland or Death! We will prevail!” Díaz-Canel declared.

At the Special Plenary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Havana, President Díaz-Canel outlined part of the strategy to confront the “fascist and genocidal” US threats and aggression.

He reaffirmed that Cuba will not surrender to the new US measure seeking to block fuel supplies and announced an “international emergency,” calling for solidarity against the Trump regime’s “criminal act.” “Even with a fuel blockade, Cuba will not be defeated by the empire,” he declared.

The Cuban leader added that his nation is a country of peace, and even amid aggression and a blockade for more than six decades, there is the capacity and willingness to dialogue with the US government. “But that dialogue cannot be under pressure; it has to be under conditions of equality and respect, without pre-conditions,” he emphasized.

“We have nothing against the US people,” he continued. “On the contrary, as we have always said, the Cuban people and the US people are being deprived of so much in their potential cultural, research, scientific, sporting, and educational relations because of the restrictive policies imposed by the blockade on everyone.”

The Cuban president further pointed out that the new measure against Cuba falls within a pattern of imperialist conduct that also includes Greenland and Iran, and called the Trump doctrine “a criminal policy of contempt that aims to take over the world.”

He called upon the people of Cuba to fight, create, transform, combat, and share the results. “We will not be intimidated, and we are certain that we will not be alone as we face this aggression from the United States,” he said, reaffirming the conviction to defend the homeland, the revolution, and socialism.

His statements came in response to a US executive order issued on January 29, which represents an extreme expansion of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba by attempting to cut off one of its most vital oil supply lines through coercion of third countries, threatening them with sanctions if they sell oil to Cuba.

ALBA-TCP condemns US actions against Cuba

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) categorically condemned the new US actions against Cuba as a violation of international free trade norms and the sovereign prerogatives of each state.

On Friday, the Alliance released a statement labeling the US oil blockade as “part of the historical policy of economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba that seeks to subject an entire people to extreme living conditions.”

ALBA-TCP maintained that, “Far from breaking the Cuban people, these actions, which have been repeatedly and almost unanimously condemned by the international community, have demonstrated the resilience, dignity, and resolve of a nation that defends its independence and its right to build its own political, economic, and social project, free from external interference, threats, and aggression.”

The Alliance reaffirmed that solidarity, cooperation, and unity of the peoples will remain stronger than any unilateral coercive measure.

The full text of the statement follows:

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) categorically rejects the recent executive order of the President of the United States that seeks to impose a total blockade on fuel supplies to the Republic of Cuba, under the threat of applying arbitrary tariffs against countries that maintain legitimate trade relations with Cuba, in violation of international free trade norms, as well as the sovereign prerogatives of each State.

This action, part of the historical policy of economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba, seeks to subject an entire people to extreme living conditions. Far from breaking the Cuban people, these actions, which have been repeatedly and almost unanimously condemned by the international community, have demonstrated the resilience, dignity, and resolve of a nation that defends its independence and its right to build its own political, economic, and social project, free from external interference, threats, and aggression.

The ALBA member countries express their solidarity and support for the Government and people of Cuba, and reiterate their firm commitment to International Law and the Charter of the United Nations, as well as to the defense of multilateralism, fair trade, and unrestricted respect for the sovereignty of peoples.

ALBA reaffirms that solidarity, cooperation, and unity of the peoples will remain stronger than any unilateral coercive measure.

Caracas, January 30, 2026

(Telesur) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC