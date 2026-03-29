By Amanda Gelender – Mar 28, 2026

All Jews must kill Zionism within Judaism

I have come to have tremendous disdain for my people, the evil we have wrought, and the demons we have become. Our craven hypocrisy, our holocaust handwringing, our selfish dissociation, our bottomless both-sidesing, our catatonic inaction, our feeble sign-waving, our condescending condemnations, our wallowing victim complex, our self-indulgent betrayals, our brazen self-centeredness, our exploitative careerism, our blood and soil racism, our liberal cowardice, our mountains of empty platitudes amongst mountains of Palestinian corpses that we annihilated in cold blood. Israel has likely killed hundreds of thousands of people in two and half years of non-stop bombardment, executions, and engineered starvation in Gaza. The depths of our sadism seemingly knows no bounds.

One of the last times that Judaism’s breath and beating heart – that prophet Moses delivered – existed and showed itself died in Auschwitz, when Jewish Zionists were already busy building what would become the Jewish death colony, “Israel.”

Whether or not an echo of Moses’ Judaism can still exist or is recuperable is yet to be determined but I can confidently state: I don’t care, that’s not why I am here, I do not have the willingness or desire to even entertain possibilities of Judaism’s continuity until the Zionist entity is ashes and Palestine is free.

This is not a navel-gazing fight for the ‘soul of Judaism,’ Palestine is not our ‘Jewish moral reckoning.’ There isn’t a morsel of Jewish morality in sight. Palestine is an anti-colonial and decolonial liberation struggle in which we Jews are the fascistic overlords, the vicious propagandists and funders, the militarized soldier-settlers demolishing and stealing homes, igniting West Bank pogroms, and executing children en masse. Jewish Zionists will say this evokes “antisemitic tropes” – we don’t care, your words fall entirely flat as Jews in ‘Israel’ celebrate Purim by cheering on bombings like the murder of 165 schoolgirls and staff killed by US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran. The truth of Jewish terrorism is already seared into Palestinian land, jaggedly branded and carved into Palestinian skin with Swastikas of David. Jews now dwell in and animate the age of totalitarian Judaism; I don’t want to hear about “antisemitism” or “Jewish victimhood” ever again.

Zionists insist that hating ‘Israel’ is tantamount to hating Jews, then in the same breath demand that people do not conflate Israel with Jews. When I remark to Jews that we all are responsible for ending Zionism and the ongoing Palestinian genocide, I usually hear, “Not all Jews / Say Zionists, not Jews / There are actually more Christian Zionists than Jewish ones.” Well I am speaking to Jews right now, a people who support fascist Zionism in lockstep across every institution in our community.

Enough with the incessant deflection of responsibility. Jews consider ourselves a proud collective people, an unbroken lineage from generation to generation (L’dor, vador) – up until the cracked mirror of modern Judaism reflects back nothing but terrorism, slaughter, blood, sadism, rape, and organ theft. Virtually every Jewish group supports the existence of Israel in some shape or form and we dare to point the finger at others instead of cleaning up our own filthy house?

Organized Jewish formations across our entire community keep the colony humming through diehard and consistent commitment, propaganda, money, and resources, considering strengthening and defending ‘Israel’ to not only be a mitzvah, but part of their duty towards the Jewish people and an extension of their Jewish identity. Mind you, Jewish people are currently operating a string of torture and rape dungeons in Palestine and pummeling Lebanon and Iran with airstrikes. Israeli torturers recently abducted and burned cigarettes into the thighs of a 1-year old Palestinian child. This is the “Jewish state,” this is how far gone we are.

Zionism is not fringe within Judaism: It is ubiquitous. It is incumbent upon Jewish people of conscience to make the distinction between Zionism and Judaism materially true by destroying Zionism in our own communities, not denying our widespread complicity and policing others merely observing the fascistic reality of modern Judaism.

At great cost to themselves and their peoples, Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims have stated these truths plainly for generations; writer Nada Chehade vividly describes the reality of Jewish settler-colonialism everyday. None of what I’m stating is new, it is only rare for a Jew to hear it from a Jew. Jewish people are condescendingly and racistly dismissive of Palestinians as narratives of their own decolonial struggle and insist instead upon perpetual Jewish innocence: As a people, we are woefully out of touch with both humanity and reality.

Art by Marc Rudin/Jihad Mansour featured on the back cover of the PFLP Bulletin (1981)

The fact that virtually all Jews and Jewish spaces are Zionist and support the existence of Israel is an indictment of us as a morally bankrupt people. Zero Jews could support Palestine and it would only further condemn us, certainly not those under the boot of our fascist reign, constantly developing resurgent ways to persist and resist our sadistic butchering. Jewish thoughts and feelings about Palestine do not matter, or rather they should not matter: Jewish feelings are currently given far too much weight, as the world grinds to a halt for white Jewish feelings in particular. Jewish University staff and students are currently receiving massive payouts for so-called “antisemitism” claims after the blessed Al Aqsa Flood operation ($21 million class settlement payout at Columbia). Compare this to how the hammer comes down on Arabs and Muslims experiencing actual systemic targeting, attacks, and abuse. Palestine is a generational freedom struggle, not a weepy Jewish grief circle.

Palestine doesn’t need Jewish co-signing to get free; Jews need to get serious, get out of Palestine, and rid Judaism of fascistic Zionism.

Of our own volition, Jewish people crowned Zionism a central pillar of modern Judaism and fashioned Israel into our new God. A hyper-militarized golden calf for an increasingly faithless people seeking a seat in the World of the Above (white supremacy, settlerhood, nation-building, power within Euro-Amerikan empire). We seamlessly integrated Israel and Zionism into every facet of Jewish life globally: Zionism has no borders. Israel has not become fascistic vis-à-vis Netanyahu and the Likud party, rather Israel is innately fascistic because of its settler-colonial structure – same applies to Trump and the Amerikan crusading settler-colony, Israel’s blueprint, as Dr. Mohamed Abdou articulates in Islam and Anarchism. Amerika and Israel are both irreformable and irredeemable, built out of the world established in 1492, entities erected by genocidal settlers atop mass Indigenous graves.

Almost half of the global Jewish population (~46%) are Israeli settler-squatters: They overwhelmingly support the ethnic cleansing of Gaza (82%) and the current US-Israel war on Iran (93%). Most of the rest of us live as privileged white settlers in colonies like so-called Amerika (41% of Jews). Those of us living in settler-colonies outside of Israel also neglect our responsibilities as settlers toward Indigenous Land Back and Black self-determination movements where we are; On Turtle Island, Black and Indigenous genocides have persisted for 533 years and counting.

When I state that virtually all Jews and Jewish formations are Zionist, I am including most of the very small number of Jews and Jewish organizations who self-identify as “anti-zionist” or “pro-Palestine.” Scratch the surface and you’ll find quickly that most are liberal Zionists, as Lara Kilani and the team at Good Shepherd Collective frequently note. All Jews who claim “non-zionism” are Zionist in their politics because they always disparage the resistance and conflate colonizer with colonized (ex. “We condemn both violence by Hamas and violence by Israel” or “A co-existent future on the land for both Palestinians and Israelis/Jews”).

Genuine Jewish anti-zionists unwaveringly support the total eradication of Israel (and the greater Satan: Amerika); full Land Back without a speck of Zionist or Euro-Amerikan imperial/settler-colonial control. This includes removing Jews from Palestine (while ensuring they don’t do harm where they go or further displace Indigenous peoples elsewhere), and open reverent support for Palestine’s armed resistance. Gaza’s mujahideen are at the heart of the struggle, currently spearheaded by Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades, who executed the miraculous Al Aqsa Flood on October 7th, 2023; an operation that genuine Jewish anti-zionists unequivocally recognize as one of most prolific anti-colonial operations in history.

It is exceedingly rare to find these political commitments amongst Jews and still weak when found, as we have accomplished virtually nothing material or meaningful to stop our people from committing the most heinous and disgusting acts imaginable over the last century in occupied Palestine. Jewish people are currently raping Palestinians to death with hot metal rods in concentration camp prisons and Jewish so-called “allies” living cozy lives in the imperial core still have the audacity to moan on about “antisemitism” and “don’t blame all Jews for the actions of Israel.” This Zionist nightmare is our moral responsibility as Jews to reckon with and war against within our own ranks:

Yes, all Jews.

“Deadly Star” by Mahmoud Khalili (1984)

While self-identification with the term ‘Zionist’ has fallen out of favor as of late, support for the existence of Israel among Jewish people is still rock solid. As people of the world increasingly turn against Israel, having seen Zionism for the evil it is, Jewish people have not budged on our fascistic commitments. Do you see heated confrontations over Jewish genocide breaking out at synagogues across the world? Do you see riots of internal strife inside Jewish community and religious spaces that sell stolen Palestinian land and host IOF terrorists to speak and fundraise? No, of course not. Jews know it’s expected to support Israel at all shuls. This is considered normal Jewish life: Our “birthright” in a world that “perpetually hates us for no other reason than that we’re Jewish.” Our delusions of Jewish innocence, our grandiose self-importance, our entitled death grip on the colony goes virtually uncontested within the Jewish community.

Jewish Zionists see Palestine and align with Jews because they’re Jews; Jewish anti-zionists see Palestine and align with Palestinians because they are of the sacred Below being crushed by the Above, the salt of the earth fighting for dignity and liberation on their own land, on their own terms. The land indeed fights with them. We don’t waver or flinch on our positions because it is fellow Jewish people who are the fascists running children over alive with tanks: Anti-Zionist commitments are ethical, not identitarian.

Jewish people may differ on the Netanyahu government policies, who should lead the Zionist entity, West Bank settlements, and the like, but once you assert support for Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades and October 7th, advocate for removing Jews from Palestine, and promote the dissolution of Israel in its entirety, you are considered by Jews to be a traitor to the Jewish community. Jews with moral clarity lack the courage, the spine, the organization, the faith, the embodied principles, and the will to force Zionism out of Judaism. To Jews who also hate Israel and what it has wrought: Be proud when they call you a traitor to their death project. Let us be “traitors” unflinchingly.

All of Israel is an illegitimate settlement and all Israelis are settlers and soldiers on stolen land, not “civilians.” Jewish Zionists – both liberal and conservative – cling to notions of Jewish settler futurity in a free Palestine, arrogantly writing themselves into Palestine’s decolonized future, believing that Jewish settlers should get to remain on the land and keep at least some portion of their stolen spoils. Jewish anti-zionists should not tolerate a whiff of this entitlement amongst our own people; Palestinians should not be expected to live alongside their genocidaires.

Two and a half years in, Amerikan-made bombs are still crashing from the sky as proudly Jewish pilots pound out life in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, as proudly Jewish congregants around the world hoist and fly the Israeli flag, organize to get anti-zionists fired, suspended, deported, and criminalized, facilitate settlement and trips to the entity, distribute resources to the Zionist military, and pray for G-d’s protection over our precious Jewish colony that has created the largest generation of child amputees in modern history. That has displaced more than one million people in Lebanon as the violent ethnic cleansing campaign for “Greater Israel” ruthlessly expands. Synagogues are no longer holy, there is no G-d where Zionism dwells. Let’s at least be honest about what we as a Jewish people have become.

Jews in Euro-Amerika send their kids to synagogues, summer camps, and Jewish schools – all Zionist – ultimately teaching them bald-faced lies about Israel (“a land without a people for a people without a land” “we made the desert bloom”), celebrating “Israel’s birthday” (The Nakba) and preparing our Jewish children to one day become Zionist settlers and soldiers themselves or to defend the Jewish state from wherever they are, as part of their Jewish identity and duty.

It is the fault of their Jewish parents, teachers, and adults in the community who put Jewish children into these Zionist Jewish institutional pipelines that brainwash and shape young Jews into becoming propagandized, anti-Arab, Islamophobic, nationalist, entitled zealots.

They will be, as you are now, woefully out of touch with the moral pulse of humanity, which increasingly understands how profoundly evil Zionism and Israel are. Jews will be the last to see, the last to understand, and it’s already way too late.

Just more reason, for those who still need it, as to why people should not look to us Jews for analysis on Palestine. We do not say anything original anyway, it’s all diluted, disembodied, and defanged, through the looking glass of the Jewish propagandists who shaped us. Treat yourself to perspectives that are not constrained and pressed through the esophagus of power.

Art by Mohammed Afefa. Depicts the “Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe” in Berlin Germany with 19-year-old martyr Sha’ban al-Dalo who was connected to an IV drip when Israel burned him and his mother alive on October 13, 2024 after Israeli warplanes bombed their tent at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital complex in Gaza

Clearly, Jewish people only assert our Jewish collectivity when we view ourselves as heroes or victims, or with the comfortable distance of history; not when we need to take responsibility and reckon with our role as fascists in the present cataclysmic moment. Through Zionism, we bear witness to what happens when those romanticized and utopic concepts of Jewish collectivity are abusively warped toward an exceptionalism and Jewish supremacist tribalism for Euro-Amerikan imperial aims.

I also reject the framing of “Israel makes Jews unsafe/increases antisemitism” because: (1) we’re the oppressors in the context of Israel, not the victims; (2) this framing abdicates Jewish responsibility because ‘Israel’ is not an amorphous self-animating thing that merely hovers over us, it is a colony that we as Jews actively build and sustain daily through concerted generational effort; (3) that’s not “antisemitism” it’s a reaction to Jewish-led genocide which all our institutions support; (4) you’re conceding to the propaganda that there is a “rise in antisemitism” when Jews currently do not face systemic oppression for being Jewish and the “antisemitic incidents” data is tracked such that every anti-zionist protest sign is clocked as a separate “antisemitic incident” by the ADL so; (5) enough with the Jewish victimhood, “Jewish safety” and “antisemitism” talk, it’s just a distraction from Jewish-perpetrated genocide of Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims.

Many will say the argument I put forth unfairly puts a target on Jewish peoples’ backs: You’re still missing the point. We support genocidal Zionism across the entirety of our faith, we put the “target” on ourselves and can take it off ourselves by relinquishing genocidal Zionism and asserting principled anti-zionism. But more fundamentally we aren’t the victims targeted by Zionism, we are the perpetrators of it: The real targets are those materially placed on Palestinians by Israelis carrying out “double tap strikes” and “Where’s Daddy?” bombings for maximal carnage of Palestinian families by Jewish soldiers.

If Jews cared about justice and embodied the spirit of our own ancestors who fought fascism, we would see Jews tearing down and burning their congregation’s Israeli flags, ejecting racist genocidal Rabbis from the Bima and synagogues, demanding that temples cut all ties to the death colony, instigating revolution within the faith to cut out the Zionist cancer. We would have been selfless and given our lives to Palestinians and the resistance in the entity, we would have engaged in treason against modern Judaism and committed open sedition against any long forsaken notion of a “collective people,” that ceased to exist over the past 100 years, let alone since the blessed Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7th, 2023. If Jews had a speck of morality, we would be seeing a raging split and battle inside Judaism. None of this righteousness exists. And the genocide rages on.

Enough of our platforming and sponsored posts, our self-righteous interviews on being doxxed or fired for Palestine while Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims suffer a much worse fate for speaking truth. Enough of our vapid liberal influencer class, our careerism, our wasteful pointless electoralism, and our self-congratulatory book deals that come at the expense of Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims’ flesh, skin and organs being harvested and vaporized with no identification or trail underneath concrete rubble. We as Jews are not special, and frankly “Jewish support” is often damaging in its liberal, orientalist defanging of the Palestinian struggle, regardless of one’s intentions.

God Damn Israel, a Jewish settler colony that slaughters in the hundreds of thousands under the explicit banner of protecting universal “Jewish safety.”

God Damn this sick pedophilic and raping state to which we as Jews all have colonial “birthright” under the “law of return,” a state that all our Jewish institutions uniformly support. Deflecting or underplaying this stark reality amongst our own people – daring to slander others as “antisemitic” who call it out – is a dishonest, cowardly abdication of our responsibility. Any semblance of Jewish morality is long-since dead, we killed it in Gaza.

As journalist Laith Marouf often remarks, ‘the loudest Jewish voice today is genocide.’ He rightly advocates for Jews to battle against Zionism within our own communities, and to sacrifice beyond polemics, in a material way like Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims have since the inception of Zionism. They have lost generations and entire family lineages as they throw sand in the gears of Zionism’s unending death machine. Laith Marouf notes how there is no meaningful resistance from anti-zionist Jews fighting Jewish Zionism like there was, for instance, amongst anti-fascist Germans fighting Nazism. He asks for our consideration, “Where is the Jewish John Brown?” “Where is the Jewish Oskar Schindler?” and remarks upon how in the over a century of the Zionist project, not one Jewish person has died for the cause of Palestinian liberation. So why should Laith or any other Palestinian be expected to not conflate Judaism and Zionism, when we as Jews don’t care enough to fight and sacrifice for the separation ourselves? They shouldn’t. Palestinians owe us nothing, we owe Palestine an infinite unpayable debt that continues to rack up every single moment of every single day.

Tweets from Laith Marouf of Free Palestine TV

To be ethically Jewish at this moment in history means taking up the responsibility to actively and militantly fight Zionism. Yes, all Jews. The clock reads genocide every moment of every day. This Jewish supremacist entity relies on Jewish consent and participation to keep it functioning. If Jews withdrew our participation, let alone actively warred against it, it would crash.

We operate this Euro-Amerikan imperial military outpost, we drape it in Judaism to whitewash and protect it from scrutiny, we keep it humming for our own selfish, settler gain. Amongst a more just Jewish populace, there would be Jews protesting and confronting their Jewish spaces at every service, holiday, and gathering, there would be Jews in occupied Palestine using their military skills to support the resistance, tribunals against Jews who participated in this generational genocide, large-scale efforts to de-nazify and de-zionize our people so we won’t commit further harm.

None of this energy currently exists within Judaism. Not even one synagogue went from Zionist to anti-zionist over the last two and a half blood-soaked years. The opposite happened, in fact, many Jews doubled and tripled down on (Zionist) Judaism and support for Israel after the stunning anti-colonial Al Aqsa Flood operation.

I still know of zero genuinely anti-zionist rabbis or synagogues (at least in Euro-Amerika) that back the Palestinian armed resistance and advocate for the full dissolution of US/Israel and decolonization of the land. This is an unbelievable indictment of us.

Not even a live-streamed genocide of infants burned alive every single day by Jewish bombs and bullets has been enough to budge Jewish institutions and leaders an inch away from Zionism in any serious or material way.

While modern Judaism remains Godless – just look at flattened Gaza – Islam reveals itself as a deep well of the Below from which Palestine and its allies in the region and across the Ummah draw on for spiritual strength to resist Zionist colonization and Euro-Amerikan empire.

A reckoning is coming for those responsible – including many Jews – not because of our Jewishness, but because of our unwavering, lockstep investment in Israel and Nazi-Zionism that as a community we still refuse to loosen our grip on. What is there to say? It’s a holocaust of our making. When consequences inevitably return to Jewish institutions and individuals because we proliferated this violence and refuse to release our commitment to supporting genocide, it is not “antisemitism” – it is the chickens coming roost. People will rightfully be hunting down the people and formations who facilitated these crimes for the rest of their lives, as Nazis are still sought out into old age, no matter how seemingly small their role in facilitating the slaughter. And this genocide is not only generational but ongoing; it is settler-colonial in nature and therefore not comparable to the Nazi holocaust.

The answer is for every Jewish person, synagogue, and organization to drop the colony immediately, fully, and publicly, hold our people accountable, and move resources toward Palestinian liberation on Palestine’s own terms. Yes, all Jews.

And if we don’t fulfill our responsibilities and do it ourselves, others will inevitably take it into their own hands because this affront to humanity simply will not stand.

You cannot un-roll the bulldozer from across her body. You cannot un-whip the cable lashes from across his back. You cannot bring back to life the precious martyrs in Palestine; that ship has already sailed, Judaism’s crimes will ring out for eternity. The slaughter continues everyday despite you looking away, despite you rationalizing why it’s “‘not our fault.” It is our fault, and the bloodshed won’t stop until it is forced to.

Long live Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades, men of honor and steel, who rise from the subterranean below with homemade weapons and unshakeable faith to strike fear and fatal blows into the hearts of the Zionist enemy. Where Jews snuffed out life, Al Qassam breathed oxygen back into the body. This is the most shameful generation of Jews to ever exist. Not one of us can say we didn’t know. We are spiritually hollow, morally eviscerated. Don’t just selfishly say “Israel doesn’t represent all Jews” – fight for that distinction to be materially true by eradicating Zionism within Judaism. That is the only choice.

When it comes to the evils of Zionism, Jews would rather lie to ourselves and self-deceive than take a modicum of responsibility beyond feeble self-interested sloganeering. How long will Palestine and the region have to pay for our delusional denial, our unceasing rapturous violence, our refusal to take accountability for the ways we have destroyed so much life on this precious precarious planet?

Jews must destroy the Israeli state and the Zionist ideology in its entirety, its every node and tentacle, including Israel’s host colony: Amerika. I care more about Palestine than Judaism. If Judaism has to die for Palestine to live, kill it.

(Substack)