Yes to the Atrophy of the Barbarism of War, No to the Inhuman Barbarism of the False Peace

By Susana Khalil – Apr 12, 2022

War is not the moral solution, but neither are pacifists, and in many cases, they amputate the victim under this magnanimous catechism that in the end does not materialize or come close to justice.

War is a human shame, it is a spiritual failure and the failure of reason, it is human bitterness…Animals are not saints either, but what will the fauna and flora say about us when an atomic bomb was dropped on our planet, in Hiroshima, and also with the loving touch of a son; the pilot wrote his mother’s name on the plane, Enola Gay. And on the third day, another atomic bomb is dropped, on Nagasaki.

What will the fauna and flora say about humans when in Peru, having no access to water, farmers are charged for collecting rainwater?

What will they say about humans, fauna and flora, when Monsanto seeks to prohibit access to seeds?

From Pythagorean love, what will fauna and flora, sunlight, moonlight, wind, space, time and life say about us?

As human cortex I have wanted to hide from children, fauna and flora, to hide, not out of fear, but out of shame.

I assume my human shame that overwhelms me with pain, pain that amalgamates in darkness of panic. I do fear the human. But equally there underlies in me a human faith, I have hope in humanity. I bet on the human creature, I do not renounce it, I belong to it, because to it I owe myself. There is my creed and temple. And there dwells in me a human joy that protects my rebellion. And precisely, I can admire the genius, intelligent and talented human being, but it is not the talented human being to whom I owe myself but the generous, honest, noble and just one.

RELATED CONTENT: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Highlights Racist Double Standard in the West

I believe in the Post-history of Humanity, in the world without war. This phrase can be pamphleteering, empty, if one does not assume the historical imperial character of Universal History.

Ukraine, I will be clear, it is comfortable to say: no to war, war is not the solution, nothing justifies war, what war brings is more war. A whole fascinating rosary and mantle of spirituality, celestiality, intellectuality and humanism against war, but beware, beware when all this worthy ideal ends up being a stratagem that protects and blesses the aggressor. This posture allows a kind of Status Quo, SæculaSæculorum, Sempiterna to the aggressor and a no right or escape to the defense of the attacked.

War is not the moral solution, but neither are pacifists, and in many cases they amputate the victim under this magnanimous catechism that in the end does not materialize or come close to justice.

The success of the American empire: genocides, ecocides, culturicides, historicides, memoricides, spoliations, economic blockades, media warfare (that inquisition of our secularism). The laundering of drugs. Their articulated world terror of war with NATO and the corpocracy. They have peace, democracy, equity, freedom and sovereignty of the peoples as their enemy.

The empire must do its job and there are States that fight for their sovereignty, such as Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, China, Russia. Yes, with their contradictions, but whoever wants to be a purist in praxis, to remain in the ether, is naïve and/or a demagogue.

Racism is so omnipresent in our time that even the Eurocentric Spanish left of the Podemos Party does not escape. There are those who have the right to the barbarity of war to rule and others do not have the right to the barbarity of war to defend themselves.

The bloodthirsty, illegitimate and illegal NATO has three decades of diplomatic mockery with Russia. A war would be the right thing to do to destroy or prevent the Russian-Chinese advance, and consequently the advance to a multicentric international order. This war that Russia is waging is not against the Ukrainian people, it is against NATO and the United States, yet the tormented victim is the Ukrainian people.

To the point, the United States would not accept Russian troops on its borders with Mexico. Russia has no reason to accept NATO-US troops on its borders in Ukraine. It would be unforgivable for Russia not to defend itself. Yes, the great victim is the Ukrainian people.

Although there was no sensitivity and moral indignation when the population of the Donbas was shelled, water and electricity was cut off. The denial of pensions, benefits, schools, jobs to every Russian-speaking Ukrainian. The burning alive of 48 trade unionists, the burning of gypsies, homosexuals, politicians, journalists. Collective terror, threats, torture, rape. There has been a massacre of 14 thousand people since 2014 in which includes a large number of children, as a Nazi strategy of extermination. The elimination of 11 political parties, the closure of television stations. Secret prisons, the American implantation of macabre bacteriological war laboratories and nuclear war infrastructure.

I will not mention the other war, the racist war, of journalists, analysts, aid workers, who in their indignation expressed: “This is not Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen or Libya, they are blond children with blue eyes, this is Europe, Christians, civilized”. The worst thing is that these figures condemned Donald Trump as a racist. There is too much pseudo-humanism and that justly favors the executioner.

I will not mention the almost 40 bloodthirsty war conflicts and sinister economic blockades that are modalities of war. But the cries of “No to War” do not appear. Many in good faith, but they see the form and not the bottom, unaware, functionalist, simplistic, artificial, pragmatic and fearful. They react in a mechanical way so as not to face the moral difficulty.

RELATED CONTENT: US, NATO, Russia, Ukraine and the Whiteness of Empire

I do want to mention the lugubrious Nazism, literally Nazi, without the prefix neo that operates in Ukraine and does not represent the Ukrainian people, rather, the Ukrainian people are victims of these Nazis protected by NATO and the United States. It is chilling and tormenting how Europe condemns Nazism, but uses this atrocity today in Ukraine. They subjugate the world against Nazism when it cries out for justice for the native Palestinian people. The Azov Battalion and others are of Nazi nature and thesis. Therein lies their inspiration, feeling, muse, logic and identity. Volodymyr Zelensky is a Jewish Slav, Nazi, Israeli. Monitored by a Jewish-Zionist business caste, of a “parallel” government and economy. There are cells of Israeli colonialism that are training Ukrainian Nazis.

Yes, for a Ukraine free of Nazism (NATO-EU) and for the sovereignty of the Ukrainian and Russian people.

This is a sad passage of war, and I say sad because it is war, where innocent lives are victims of barbarism. But not defending oneself by a principled stance is a stratagem that perpetuates war as well.

This episode is a historic stage against hegemony, against the tyranny of the dollar. It will be the decline of the dollar and we are on the threshold of a somewhat more diverse, more plural and therefore more democratic international order.

Featured image: Photo composition by Almayadeen English with a flower on a background with NATO flag, US flag and Azov Batallion flag.

(Al Mayadeen – English)

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.