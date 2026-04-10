Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—During an ordinary session on Thursday, Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN) appointed Larry Devoe as the new attorney general and Eglée González Lobato as the ombudsperson. The appointments, approved by a qualified majority, come as the nation continues to consolidate its institutional stability following the bloody US air strikes on Venezuela and the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores, on January 3.

The voting process highlighted the stark contrast between the Bolivarian parliamentary bench—which holds 256 of the 285 seats—and the remnants of the pro-imperialist far-right. The final tally saw 275 votes in favor of the appointments, with only the 10 members of the “Libertad” bench, composed of far-right politicians, voting against the measure.

Chavista deputies have prioritized institutional consensus and the strengthening of the rule of law since the January 3 US aggression. While an AN extension was granted days ago to foster consensus, the final vote reflected the refusal of the most extremist sectors to participate in the nation’s attempts to strengthen political reconciliation.

Opposition discrepancies and the selection process

The session revealed significant fractures within the opposition. The far-right bench, with Henrique Capriles acting as spokesperson, proposed Magaly Vásquez, a legal expert described by analysts as opposition-leaning, as ombudsperson, In contrast, David Uzcátegui of the opposition party Fuerza Vecinal nominated Eglée González Lobato, noting her first-place ranking in the technical evaluation process. Meanwhile, Henri Falcón of the Libertad bench proposed Marialbert Barrios.

AN President Jorge Rodríguez reminded the plenary that Barrios had previously been a member of the Justice First party (PJ) before the chamber proceeded to the vote. Analysts suggest the outcome achieved a strategic institutional balance: securing the Attorney General’s Office for a figure committed to the revolutionary project while appointing an ombudsperson with no formal links to Chavismo. Upon González Lobato’s swearing in, Jorge Rodríguez remarked that it was only the second time in his life he had even seen her, emphasizing the impartiality of the selection.

The selection committee, headed by Deputy Giuseppe Alessandrello, processed 155 initial applications, with 69 candidates advancing to the second phase. Of these, 32 vied to head the Public Prosecutor’s Office and 37 to lead the Ombudsperson’s Office.

The final shortlists included high-profile figures:

• For attorney general: Magaly Vásquez, Nelson Chitty La Roche, Renée Moros Tróccoli, and Larry Devoe.

• For ombudsperson: Luis Daniel Álvarez, Julio César Pineda, Eglée González Lobato, Enrique Ochoa Antich, and Vladimir Villegas.

Who is Larry Devoe?

Larry Devoe, who has been serving as acting prosecutor since the resignation of Tarek William Saab in February, brings extensive experience in human rights law. A graduate of the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB), Devoe holds two master’s degrees from Spanish universities in constitutional law and democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

Devoe has been a close advisor to Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and currently serves as a member of the Program for Peace and Democratic Coexistence. Upon being sworn in, Devoe pledged to “work tirelessly until we achieve a new criminal justice” system consistent with a “new democratic state of law and justice.” Jorge Rodríguez praised Devoe’s academic standing and his consistent participation in all national dialogue processes.

Who is Eglée González Lobato?

The new ombudsperson, Eglée González Lobato, is a doctor of law and a respected political consultant. She specializes in administrative law and previously directed the Chair of Democracy and Elections at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV).

Widely recognized as an expert in electoral integrity, she is the author of Venezuelan Electoral Registry (2012) and co-author of Electoral Integrity (2014). During her swearing-in, González Lobato vowed that the doors of the Ombudsperson’s Office would remain “open to all.” Rodríguez urged her to act as a “defender and protector of all,” with a specific focus on the most vulnerable sectors of society.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL