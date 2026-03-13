Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has announced the victory of Chavista leadership following the US empire legally recognizing the Venezuelan authorities.

“I am proud, because today’s news is that the Venezuelan government has been legally recognized,” Rodríguez stated this Wednesday, March 11. “This is not recognition of a person or a government; it is recognition of a country, so that the country can recover its way of life, can breathe again in terms of services, health, and education.”

The statement followed a notification from the US State Department to a New York federal court formally recognizing the Venezuelan government. Analysts explain that the move de facto ends the “interim government” of Juan Guaidó and the 2015 National Assembly fiction, which served as the legal basis for the seizure of Venezuelan assets abroad, including CITGO—a subsidiary of the Venezuelan publicly-owned oil company PDVSA—and two tons of gold held in the Bank of England.

Normalization of diplomatic and trade relations

Rodríguez emphasized that the process of reorganization and normalization is a right that the nation deserves. The acting president further noted that both governments maintain daily conversations to discuss their respective points of view regarding diplomatic ties.

She also clarified that, within the framework of restored relations, Venezuela has purchased medicines from the US entity. While the US Embassy in Caracas attempted to present the operation as a donation, analysts have denounced that narrative, confirming it was a commercial transaction.

“I am proud that Venezuela can now have trade relations,” Rodríguez added. “Just as the US buys oil and gold from us, we can buy medicines and equipment, and this will help to recover the health system.”

For over a decade, the US regime prevented Venezuela from purchasing medical supplies, medicines, and components for medical equipment. This offensive intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the nation from acquiring vaccines, as repeatedly denounced by Venezuelan officials. This includes President Nicolás Maduro, who has been illegally held in the US since being kidnapped on January 3, 2026, after US troops bombed populated areas in Caracas, Miranda, La Guaira, and Aragua.

Call for national unity

Rodríguez strongly urged for national unity, stating that the current effort must be for the political, economic, and social health of the country. “All organizations have a place here,” she said.

Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as acting president by the National Assembly on January 5, following a Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) decision issued two days earlier. The TSJ designated her to temporarily fulfill the role following the US kidnapping of President Maduro until his safe return. Rodríguez has consistently reaffirmed that President Maduro remains the constitutional and legitimate president of Venezuela, a stance she emphasized during an interview with the US network NBC on February 12.

This formal recognition follows an announcement on Saturday, March 7, by the president of the US empire, Donald Trump, during a speech at the Shield of the Americas summit in Florida. Trump reversed his 2019 decision to recognize Juan Guaidó, a move that originally forced the severance of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU