 Acting President Delcy Rodríguez: US Recognition to Help Venezuela Recover its Right to Life – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 13, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez during a working ceremony in Caracas on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez during a working ceremony in Caracas on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.