The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, called for massive participation in the National Popular Consultation scehduled for March 8, in which members of the communes will select the projects that they prioritize for funding from the national government.

She made this call on Friday, March 6, during her extensive tour of the renowned El Maizal Socialist Commune in Lara state.

In front of a gathering of more than 13,000 commune members, she emphasized that citizen participation is fundamental for materializing projects that arise directly from the grassroots.

Estuve en la Comuna Socialista El Maizal, celebrando sus 17 años de construcción colectiva y de lucha por la justicia social. Son un modelo a seguir, forjado con sus propias manos en tierras recuperadas por el Cmdte. Chávez como un acto de transformación. pic.twitter.com/hiLZqcBEHT — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) March 7, 2026

The consultation, scheduled for Sunday, March 8, will allow the members of each of the 5,300 communal circuits to prioritize their urgent needs in public services and production. Rodríguez highlighted that the exercise of communal voting is the most effective tool of self-government and popular empowerment to counteract the effects of the US-imposed economic blockade.

The electoral process will involve the active participation of more than 5,300 communal circuits distributed throughout the national territory, with plans for future expansion. The process reaffirms the commitment of the Venezuelan government to participatory democracy, placing popular power at the core of the economic transformation of Venezuela.

During her speech, the acting president said that on Sunday the people will fully exercise their sovereignty by deciding the fate of the resources for their territories. This massive mobilization aims to strengthen the structure of the communal councils, which serve as the first line of response to the social and productive demands of the country.

The organization of this national electoral event requires significant logistical deployment to ensure that all popular sectors can express their will directly. The spokespeople of the communes present at the event reaffirmed their willingness to work together with the government to ensure that resources are allocated efficiently.

The Venezuelan government hopes that this consultation will serve as a governance model that can be replicated in other areas of public administration. The creation of 6,000 communal circuits is the established goal to strengthen the self-governance system and ensure that solutions reach those who need them directly in their communities.

