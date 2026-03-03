The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting with members of the National Directorate of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) to discuss the National Popular Consultation scheduled for March 8.

The meeting took place on Monday, March 2, at the headquarters of the Castillo San Antonio de la Eminencia Foundation, in the city of Cumaná, Sucre state. The government’s 7 Transformations Plan was the principal topic of discussion at the meeting.

In the National Popular Consultation, people aged 15 years and above who are part of the 5,336 communal circuits across the country will participate. The objective is to provide a mechanism for concrete solutions to issues that the communities face, as well as to choose projects that each community would prioritize for state funding. The aim is the strengthening of unity at different levels of government, from local to national.

Recently, the acting president reported that 36,000 projects have been submitted from the grassroots, among which the majority are related to public services and the economy.

Statements by PSUV general secretary

The general secretary of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, said that “there is no imposition of any kind” in the popular consultation. “It will be the decision of our people that prevails against any situation.”

Cabello added that the state of Sucre, as well as the entire national territory, is already prepared for the March 8 popular consultation.

“On March 8, International Women’s Day, Venezuela will participate in a great popular consultation; and the state of Sucre is ready and prepared to go early to all the polling stations to show up and choose from the projects that our people have decided,” he said.

Cabello called upon the grassroots committees to support the movement of the people on election day. “Each committe should commit to mobilizing at least 30 people, so that the people are present at all polling stations and vote for the best project,” he urged.

(Diario VEA) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC