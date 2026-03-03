 Acting President of Venezuela Discusses March 8 Popular Consultation With PSUV – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 3, 2026
The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, meets the PSUV leadership to discuss the March 8 popular consultation. Photo: Presidential Press.

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, meets the PSUV leadership to discuss the March 8 popular consultation. Photo: Presidential Press.