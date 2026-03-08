 How European Countries Are Aiding the US and Israel in the War on Iran – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 8, 2026
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a May 2025 meeting. Photo: Andy Rain/EPA/Bloomberg.

