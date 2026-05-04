By Neil Zhu – May 2, 2026

China just forced companies to admit what the rest of the world keeps pretending not to see

The most dangerous lie about AI is that workers are being replaced by technology. They are not. They are being replaced by management decisions disguised as technology.

That is why a recent Chinese court ruling matters. A tech company in Hangzhou introduced AI systems, reassigned an employee, cut his monthly pay from 25,000 yuan to 15,000 yuan, and then fired him when he refused. And the court ruled the termination illegal and ordered the company to pay the employee 260,000 yuan in compensation. On paper, this looks like a routine labor dispute. In reality, it exposes the central conflict of the AI age. AI is not replacing workers by itself. Companies are choosing to use AI to reduce labor costs, weaken bargaining power, and protect profit margins.

(Grumpy Chinese Guy)