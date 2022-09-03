The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, has blamed the United States for the assassination attempt against Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner that occurred late on Thursday evening.

“When the United States is in decline, when it loses hegemony in Latin America, it appeals to violence, it uses weapons,” said the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader in an exclusive interview with the Russian channel RT on Friday, September 2.

Morales commented that the US carries out this type of aggressions out of “desperation,” since it can no longer stop the progressive transformation that is being brought about by leftist parties in different countries of the region such as Colombia, Chile, Peru and Honduras. Morales called this advance of progressive forces “a democratic rebellion that is unstoppable in Latin America.”

Morales also described as “unacceptable” the accusations attributed to Fernández de Kirchner for alleged corruption in a public works program during her presidency. He stressed that the right wing, despite using the judiciary and weapons, has not been able to subjugate Fernández. “Sister Cristina is not alone, the Patria Grande is with her,” he said.

On Thursday, September 1, the Argentine vice president was the target of an attack while she was greeting supporters at the door of her home in Buenos Aires. The attacker was a 35-year-old man of Brazilian origin, André Sabag Montiel.

The incident came in the midst of a tense political situation in Argentina, as Cristina Fernández is facing a 12-year prison sentence and a lifelong ban from politics within the framework of a political-judicial persecution that she has been suffering since May 2019. The Argentine right-wing accuses the former president of alleged acts of illicit association and fraudulent administration of public funds.

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, as well as heads of states and political leaders of various countries have condemned the assassination attempt and have called it an attack on democracy.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

