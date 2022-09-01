September 1, 2022
Venezuelan ambassador, Félix Plasencia (right) and Colombian foreign minister, Álvaro Leyva (left), talking during the ceremony of credential delivery as Venezuelan top diplomat in Bogota on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@CancilleriaCol.

