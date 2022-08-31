According to a recent survey by Venezuelan pollster Hinterlaces, 43% of Venezuelans would vote for Nicolás Maduro if presidential elections were held this weekend.

The noted pollster had asked the following question on its social media: “If presidential elections were held next Sunday and the candidates were Nicolás Maduro and any opposition candidate… who would you vote for?”

Of the respondents who participated in the survey, 43% said that they would vote for the re-election of President Nicolás Maduro, while 33% would choose the opposition option. This poll was part of a study called Country Monitor that Hinterlaces carries out every month. Applying its usual polling method, Hinterlaces held 1200 interviews throughout the country. The poll has a margin of error of 3%.

Presidency under siege

The Hinterlaces survey did not say it, but it is no secret that President Maduro’s administration has been besieged since the first day that he assumed office. Despite countless calls for dialogue with the opposition, Maduro has been attacked and smeared from multiple sides, both inside and outside the country. Economic issues generated by the US and European blockade have been at the forefront, as these affect most the very people who elected him.

However, against all odds the country has moved forward, circumventing blockades and building key bilateral relationships with countries like Russia, Iran and China as well as others, making progress in the midst of a brutal siege. The unsuccessful US-backed interventionist attempts have ultimately unmasked the opposition, and those who once backed the opposition condemn it today.

Social welfare programs, one of the principal banners of the revolutionary government, continue to guarantee health, education, food and public services for the people while simultaneously fighting external sabotage attempts and calling out all those who attempt to destroy the nation. Thus, the results of this latest poll by Hinterlaces would not surprise anyone.

