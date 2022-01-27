January 27, 2022

Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond

From Venezuela and made by Venezuelan Chavistas

A signature collection point at Chacao (East of Caracas) with zero people signing this Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Photo: Twitter / @chavistaganadr.
News Politics 

Another Defeat for Venezuelan Anti-Chavismo: Venezuelans Wonder Whose Going to Pay for It

Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza , , , , , , , , ,

Caracas, January 26, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Wednesday, January 26, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) advanced the signature collection process as the first step of the presidential recall referendum requested by the right wing organization MOVER, led by anti-Chavista politician Nicmer Evans.

The electoral body posted on its Twitter account, “CNE reports: 100% of the reception centers [for the signing of] the recall referendum are open. #CNE #Venezuela.” The activity began at 6:00AM and was scheduled to end at 6:00PM, or when the last person in line exercises their right, as is the custom in Venezuelan electoral processes.

The promoters of the referendum needed to collect signatures from 20% of the approximately 21 million Venezuelans registered in the Electoral Registry, meaning at least 4.2 million signatures, in accordance with article 72 of the Constitution. However previously, the organization requesting the referendum needed to collect a minimum of only 10% (2.1 million signatures) to validate their capacity to advance the recall process.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Electoral Body Publishes Schedule to Formalize Recall Referendum – Promoters in Crisis

Since last week, when the CNE announced its acceptance of the request and setup the schedule of the process, Nicmer Evans (MOVER) initiated a retreat strategy, explaining that they did not have enough time to organize the collection of signatures from the 1.200 signature collection points positioned all over the country. This clearly shows their incapacity to prove their claims that Nicolás Maduro has a rejection rate of 80 or 90%.

A few days later the United Socialist Party of Venezuela’s (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello put forward a debate in Venezuela about the difference between votes and signatures in terms of secrecy. Cabello claims that the PSUV has the right to verify the identity of those signing the recall referendum. This quickly converted into an excuse for Evans to question the process, and a few hours later MOVER announced a call for people to abstain from signing the recall referendum.

Later this Wednesday Cabello spoke in his weekly TV show Con el Mazon Dando about the outcome of the signature collection process: “I can announce that, based on the numbers that our witnesses are giving us, the opposition collected only 40 thousand and something signatures. These are just our numbers, of course the CNE has to issue its bulletins and announce exactly how many there were. Why do they do this to the country, if they already know that they don’t have enough signatures?” asked Cabello.

RELATED CONTENT: CNE Approves 3 Requests for Recall Referendum in Venezuela – Path Ahead is ‘Difficult,’ Says Rector Márquez

This question is part of the current debate in Venezuela where many Chavistas and even anti-Chavista are wondering what the cost of a process like this is, especially in a country like Venezuela that is heavily affected by sanctions and fuel scarcity. Many are asking the CNE to fine Nicmer Evans and MOVER with the costs associated with carrying out the process, to deter political fiascos like this from taking place in the future.

On the other hand, Cabello mentioned that fugitive from Venezuelan justice, Rafael Ramírez, former President of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), is one of the financiers for the collection of signatures by the opposition. He has reached agreements with the United States government to support aggressions against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, all while living in Europe, in luxury.

Below are some tweets showcasing the unpopular signature collection process held today, in another defeat for Venezuelan anti-Chavismo.

 

Featured image: An empty signature collection point at Chacao (East of Caracas) this Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Photo: Twitter @chavistaganadr

Special for Orinoco Tribune by Jesús Rodríguez Espinoza

OT/JRE/DD

 

 

Want More?

Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm?

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA

(MONDAY DELIVERY)

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza
Editor at Orinoco Tribune | Website | + posts

Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza is an expert in international relations, Venezuelan politics and communication. He served for several years as Consul General of Venezuela in Chicago (United States) and prior to that he was part of the foundational editorial team of the website Aporrea.org. He is the founder and editor of the Venezuelan progressive website Orinoco Tribune.

Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza

Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza is an expert in international relations, Venezuelan politics and communication. He served for several years as Consul General of Venezuela in Chicago (United States) and prior to that he was part of the foundational editorial team of the website Aporrea.org. He is the founder and editor of the Venezuelan progressive website Orinoco Tribune.