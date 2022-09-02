President Nicolás Maduro highlighted on Wednesday, August 31, that Venezuela is making new records in food and agricultural production this year.

“Venezuela is breaking records this year in the production of soybeans, corn, beans, among others; we are in a good productive year, 2022, increasing production and already envisioning the horizon for 2023 also,” said President Maduro during a work meeting in the Oro Blanco Farm, in Monagas state, where 25,000 hectares of soy are being produced at present.

The president said that for the next three years the goal is to produce 250,000 hectares of soybeans, in the states of Monagas (100,000 hectares), Anzoátegui (100,000 hectares) and Guárico (50,000 hectares).

He called upon investors, both Venezuelans and from other countries, to invest in the Venezuelan agricultural sector.

“There are many investors from Argentina, Colombia and other countries who want to come. I tell everyone; this is the land to produce food. Venezuela is going to be at the center of food production,” the president said during the work meeting that was broadcast on TV by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

The governor of Monagas, Ernesto Luna, who was also present at the meeting, stated that the state of Monagas “is being considered the epicenter of agro-industrial development in Venezuela.”

“Monagas is envisioned to become the epicenter of agro-industrial development in Venezuela,” Luna said. “This soybean production, and all the projects that are going to happen, is a sign that it is possible to produce food for all our people here in Venezuela.”

“With effort, work, perseverance, transparency, it is possible, President,” Luna added, addressing President Maduro. “You have given us the task to go from 25,000 hectares to 100,000 hectares of soybeans in the coming years, and we are going to achieve it.”

