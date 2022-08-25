The presidents of four Latin American countries, namely, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández; the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce; the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador; and the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, have condemned the judicial persecution suffered by Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner of Argentina.

The four presidents released a joint statement denouncing the judicial persecution against Cristina Fernández which aims to remove her from public, political and electoral life.

The trial is also trying to bury the values and ideals that Cristina Fernández represents and to facilitate the return of the right wing to implement a neoliberal model.

“We express our strongest support for Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and we wholly condemn the strategies of judicial persecution to eliminate political opponents,” the four presidents said in their statement.

They also pointed out that the harassment of Cristina Fernández is being carried out by her political opponents, Argentine mainstream media which is entrenched with the national right, and a biased judiciary which has violated due process and legal guarantees.

They added that in recent years the Argentine judiciary has opened numerous cases against Kirchner, many of which had to be dismissed due to the absence of any kind of substantial evidence.

Cuatro presidentes latinoamericanos se pronuncian en contra de la avanzada judicial contra Cristina Fernández de Kirchner 🇦🇷 @alferdez

🇲🇽 @lopezobrador_

🇨🇴 @petrogustavo

🇧🇴 @LuchoXBolivia pic.twitter.com/C5dTITWGBk — CELAG (@CELAGeopolitica) August 24, 2022

The presidents also specified that as has been revealed in all the cases, questionable legal practices have been appplied intending to eliminate Cristina Fernández from political life.

The statement also decried that in the present case, dubbed “Causa Vialidad,” the court denied Kirchner the right to expand on her statement, violating her legitimate right to defense. The attorneys handling the case have ruled that Cristina Fernández be sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment and lifelong disqualification from holding public office.

“In this situation… we demand that the conclusions of the Report of the United Nations Special Rapporteur of 2019 be taken into account, that questions the independence of the magistrates and lawyers involved in several of these cases,” the four presidents’ statement demanded.

The Argentine vice president continues to receive overwhelming support from her supporters. Hundreds of supporters had gathered outside her home in Buenos Aires and demanded the end of persecution against her after the sentence had been announced.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SC

