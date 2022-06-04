The Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, has held a meeting with representatives of the international team of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.
RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela’s Parliament to Investigate Human Rights Violation of Venezuelan in the Netherlands
“At the headquarters of the Office of the Attorney General, a positive evaluation and coordination meeting was held with the international team of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet,” wrote Saab on Twitter. “We have advanced on issues of security and defense of human rights.”
#TRABAJO… en la sede del Ministerio Público positiva #reunión de #evaluación y #coordinación con el equipo internacional de la Alta Comisionada de los Derechos Humanos de la ONU @mbachelet… avanzando en temas de protección y defensa de los Derechos Humanos pic.twitter.com/znWZZf4TA8
— Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) June 2, 2022
RELATED CONTENT: No Mention of Uyghur ‘Genocide’ After UN Human Rights Commissioner Visits Xinjiang
High Commissioner Bachelet’s office has maintained coordination with Venezuelan authorities and have made recommendations to guarantee human rights of Venezuelans.
Despite the biased reports which have been published by Bachellet’s office in the past, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has stated that his government will continue to cooperate with the UN multilateral body.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/GMS/SC
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)