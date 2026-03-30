By Luis Fuenmayor Toro – Mar 27, 2026

*“There are no right or left; that is a classification of the past,” I heard many years ago—and have since heard repeated many times—by well-prepared individuals with deep arguments. “That was the French Revolution, but with the fall of the Berlin Wall, it was over,” I heard in the 1990s, just over 30 years ago, making it a recent development in historical terms. To put it in perspective, the Earth is 4.54 billion years old and Homo sapiens sapiens is roughly 300,000 years old. However, today, everyone across the globe still speaks of the left, the right, and all their nuances. It seems these concepts have not remained buried as the wise men of that era predicted.

*I also witnessed Francis Fukuyama’s so-called “End of History.” Regardless of the fact that life and practice proved it entirely false, it maintained a following, usually within the conservative political and ideological fields. Right-wing and far-right figures, witnessing the victory of US capitalism over “real socialism,” mistook the conclusion of one battle for the end of the entire war.

*A similar phenomenon occurs with the concepts of imperialism and anti-imperialism. For some, these terms are totally “outdated” and “backward,” raised only by failed politicians—the Chavistas, in our case—who supposedly fail to understand that these concepts have “disappeared.” One wonders if they were buried by the same people who attempted to bury the left and the right. In January, was it not US imperialism that invaded and bombed us, destroyed our facilities, murdered Venezuelans, kidnapped the president and Cilia Flores, and today appropriates our wealth simply because it can? For some, it was a nameless “I-don’t-know-what” from the North that invaded us—the same entity that bombs Iran, Yemen, and Africa, threatens Cuba, and seeks to appropriate Greenland and Canada. Yet, they claim it does not exist.

*It is one thing to say that Venezuela is in the Western Hemisphere, on the very continent of the United States, and that it has not had to face them irresponsibly, as did the governments of Chávez and Maduro, instead of favoring trade relations and of all kinds with them, for geographical and geopolitical issues and the interests also of Venezuela, and another thing is to accept as good the total submission to the US “I-don’t-know-what.” They are not our protectors, nor the defenders of our freedom, nor of our democracy. They act according to their selfish interests.

*Today, our relations with the United States are based on the reality of those who have been defeated in a military confrontation. By defeating Venezuela, the US military also dealt a blow to our civic-military-police unity, the militias, the collectives, and the PSUV. This is not a matter for debate; it is visible before our eyes. The government leadership remaining in command chose the diplomatic route to face this situation, aiming to avoid further destruction and greater suffering for the Venezuelan nation. With the exceptions of Colombia and Brazil, we stood alone. No one—not even those who promised a “Vietnam in Latin America”—is currently at war. By the way, I remind you that the brave people of Vietnam shared borders with China and Russia, while our borders are quite different.

*The path chosen in the current environment is one of diplomatic resistance based on agreements and talks. However, these are not negotiations among equals. We were forced to negotiate, and the terms are dictated by them: our supposed “new ally,” “best friend,” and, for some, our “protector.” We need only look at Puerto Rico to see how a nation fares under the condition of a US protectorate.

*This resistance necessitates national unity—something the “Mariacorinista” extremists reject because they are entirely aligned with the gringo “I-don-not-know-what.” This is not surprising, as we knew they would behave this way. Nor is it surprising to see deputies in the National Assembly who claim to have broken with the Maria Corina extremism but continue to avoid unity to serve their own narrow group interests.

*The terrible thing is that inside the PSUV and the deputies of the official sector in the National Assembly, there are extremists who act as if on January 3 they had not been bombed and defeated us. They ignore what happened and make it more difficult to travel the tortuous road that the nation led by Delcy Rodríguez follows. Do they have another route in mind? Well, tell it, to see if it is possible or only the continuity of the failures that led us where we are. We must leave aside desires, pretensions, and itching. We have always called for wisdom. Today, we call to wisdom those within Chavismo who disagree with the policy of accompanying the nation in the search for the rescue of lost sovereignty.

(Costa del Sol FM)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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