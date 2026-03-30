 Awkward Truths (in Today’s Venezuela) – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 30, 2026
Destroyed vehicles and Russian made missile launcher at La Carlota military air base in Caracas, after US bombing of Venezuela on January 3, 2026. Photo: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters/file photo.

Destroyed vehicles and Russian made missile launcher at La Carlota military air base in Caracas, after US bombing of Venezuela on January 3, 2026. Photo: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters/file photo.