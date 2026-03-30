From his recording studio in the Playa municipality in Habana, Cuba, surrounded by pianos, consoles, and the vestiges of a career dedicated to socially conscious song, Cuban singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez analyzed the complex scenario Cuba is experiencing under the current United States siege.

The author of Ojalá and Pequeña serenata diurna was emphatic in a dialogue with the Mexican new outlet La Jornada when defining the willingness of Cubans to protect their independence: “A large part of our people would be willing to defend our sovereignty with weapons, if necessary.”

For Rodríguez, defending the island is not an abstract concept but a reality that has shaped his own life. The singer-songwriter recalled how his musical career began during his military service and his internationalist missions.

In response to recent threats from the US regime to “take over Cuba,” Rodríguez reaffirmed his ties to Cuba’s Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), an institution he considers his training ground.

“Imperial aggression might seem like one of our natural conditions,” he noted, explaining that the people’s response to the siege is not a momentary outburst, but the result of an “intense and sometimes contradictory life” that has forged the national character.

A history of distrust toward the ‘turbulent North’

When asked whether the civilian population would defend the island in the event of an invasion, the troubadour appealed to historical memory to justify Cuban distrust of Washington.

He mentioned events ranging from 19th-century attempts to purchase the island to the imposition of the Platt Amendment. “There is a long history of reasons for Cubans to distrust ‘the turbulent and brutal North,’ as our apostle, José Martí, described it,” he stated.

According to Rodríguez, the strength to resist the blockade and external pressures comes directly from the “forging of the nation” and a deep sense of belonging and patriotism.

Resistance, criticism, and evolution

Despite his firm defense of sovereignty, Rodríguez does not shy away from self-criticism. He defines himself as a man of “questions rather than answers” and advocates for human improvement far removed from fanaticism.

He acknowledges that the energy and economic blockade seeks to stifle the hope of young people by attempting to convince them that “there is no future in their country.”

“I have always seen Cuba resist,” he stated, while supporting the need for internal reforms and an “evolution” that benefits the people—as long as these transformations do not jeopardize the status of a sovereign nation, which he considers “fundamental.”

The role of culture in the ‘Shield’ era

In contrast to regional initiatives such as the so-called “Shield of the Americas,” which Rodríguez describes as a sign of “imperial desperation” and a return to neocolonialism, the musician defends the role of education and culture as tools for freedom.

For Rodríguez, the battle for history is still ongoing: “If Cuba falls, history will be reinvented by its enemies.”

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/