Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—During the fourth week of March 2026, Venezuela received two additional groups of citizens under the Return to the Homeland (Vuelta a la Patria) program. These latest arrivals at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, reinforce the Venezuelan state’s commitment to providing a dignified and sovereign alternative to the mass deportations orchestrated by the US regime.

The repatriation process is governed by the 2025 agreement between Caracas and Washington, serving as a vital channel for nationals fleeing the systemic failures, labor exploitation, and racist persecution that characterize the US immigration system.

On Wednesday, Deputy Mervin Maldonado, the newly appointed head of the Return to the Homeland program, was present to personally receive the migrants repatriated on the final flight of the week. On Tuesday, the National Assembly authorized Maldonado’s appointment to this executive position, replacing Camilla Fabri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mervin Maldonado (@mervinmaldonado)

Detailed flight data and statistics

Last week, a total of 302 Venezuelans were repatriated on two separate flights. With these arrivals, the program has processed 29 flights since the beginning of 2026, bringing the year’s total to 4,809 repatriated citizens.

When combined with the 23,067 citizens who returned under the current agreement in 2025, the program continues to function as a critical humanitarian bridge against imperialist hostility. The specific data for last week’s flights are as follows:

• Flight 126: Arrived on Monday, March 23, from Miami, Florida, with 131 repatriated citizens. The group included six minors, 10 women, and 115 men. The flight was operated by an airline without commercial identification.

• Flight 127: Arrived Wednesday, March 25, from Phoenix, Arizona, carrying 171 individuals. The group consisted of seven minors, 35 women, and 129 men. The flight was operated by the US-based Eastern Airlines.

Sovereign defense against imperialist-driven displacement since 2018

The Return to the Homeland program has remained a pillar of the Bolivarian Revolution’s social policy since its establishment in 2018. Over the past eight years, this state-led initiative has provided a shield for over one million citizens seeking to escape the xenophobia and carceral detention prevalent in the US and its regional subordinates.

The current migration patterns are not a coincidence but a direct result of the illegal US blockade and the multifaceted hybrid war designed to destabilize Venezuela. While the US regime initially incentivized migration to promote a “failed state” narrative, it has since pivoted to the aggressive criminalization of the very diaspora it helped produce.

In response to this aggression, the Venezuelan government implements a comprehensive social care protocol for every returning citizen. This includes immediate medical screening, psychological support, and socioeconomic integration measures to ensure migrants can contribute to the country’s productive life. This sovereign shield remains an essential defense, reaffirming the right of all Venezuelans to build their futures in their own land, free from the shadow of imperialist intervention.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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