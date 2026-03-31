 Venezuela Welcomes 302 Repatriated Citizens in Continuing Sovereign Response to US Deportations – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 31, 2026
Melvin Maldonado, the new head of the Return to the Homland program receiving Venezuelan repatriated migrants at the Simon Bolivar International Airport on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Photo: X/@minjusticia_ve.

Melvin Maldonado, the new head of the Return to the Homland program receiving Venezuelan repatriated migrants at the Simon Bolivar International Airport on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Photo: X/@minjusticia_ve.