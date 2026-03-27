 Venezuela’s Presidential Couple Appear in New York Court; Judge Questions Legitimacy of Legal Fee Freeze – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 27, 2026
Protesters in New York demanding the release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. Photo: Joshua Deckert/Spectrum News NY1.

Protesters in New York demanding the release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. Photo: Joshua Deckert/Spectrum News NY1.