Belarus-Ryanair Plane Case is Outrageous? America & its European Allies set Precedent when They Tried to Get Snowden, Critics say

On Sunday, a Ryanair commercial flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted from its course shortly before leaving Belarusian airspace and made an emergency landing in Minsk. This allowed the Belarusian authorities to take Roman Protasevich, former chief editor of Polish-based opposition Telegram channel NEXTA Live, into custody. In his home country, he is facing serious charges of inciting mass unrest with his coverage of anti-government protests last year.

Western governments have blasted Belarus for allegedly forcing a plane to land on its soil in order to arrest an opposition activist. But they sang a different tune in 2013, when a similar attempt was made to grab Edward Snowden.

Western governments condemned Minsk, accusing it of forcibly grounding the plane under a false pretext of a bomb threat. However, when, for example, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the events a “brazen and shocking act”and demanded an international investigation, the call seemed hypocritical to some observers. After all, wasn’t that the same thing that the US and its allies did when they wanted to snatch NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden?

Obama administration did the same thing, but to a head of state, Evo Morales, in an attempt to kidnap Snowden. https://t.co/Swqup1Q7C7

The incident in question happened in July 2013, shortly after Snowden’s name became globally known. The US annulled his passport, and the man who helped expose US invasive electronic surveillance was stranded in the transit zone of a Moscow airport, unable to leave.

RELATED CONTENT: US Trying to Extradite Venezuelan Diplomat for the ‘Crime’ of Securing Food for the Hungry: The Case of Alex Saab v. The Empire

Russia at the time hosted an international energy conference, and one of the guests, then-President of Bolivia Evo Morales, indicated that his country could grant Snowden political asylum. Some people in Washington apparently presumed he would take Snowden with him to Bolivia.

"major diplomatic fiasco, with Bolivia, Venezuela & several other Latin American countries lashing out at the USA & accusing it of having strong-armed European countries into redirecting the official Bolivian presidential plane."#Belarus#Snowdenhttps://t.co/JC4ueHR7Nt — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) May 24, 2021

After Morales’ jet departed from Moscow, several European countries denied it the use of their airspace, which ultimately forced the aircraft to land in Austria. Local officials claimed they searched the plane, but the fugitive American was nowhere to be found. The plane had flown from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, not Sheremetyevo airport, where Snowden was stranded at the time.

The incident was widely condemned by Bolivia and some of its friends in Latin America. France and Spain eventually apologized for their parts in the episode.

RELATED CONTENT: US Extradition of Alex Saab is Illegal & Unfounded: Lawyers & Legal Experts (International Delegation Proposed)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange later claimed the US had fallen for a ruse from his team who were discussing the possibility of smuggling Snowden out of Russia on a presidential plane of another country, but were mentioning Bolivia instead to distract US intelligence. The smuggling plan was never put into action though. Snowden ultimately received political asylum in Russia itself and has lived there ever since.