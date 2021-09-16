Biden Forgets the Name of his Australian Counterpart

While announcing the new US-UK-Australian defense alliance, AUKUS, US President Joe Biden called Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison “that fellow down under.”

In the middle of the press conference which featured leaders from the three countries, Biden gulped down something hot from a plastic cup and thanked “that fellow down under” for bringing the countries together, just seconds after addressing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by his first name.

“Thank you, Boris,” said Biden, and turned to Morrison. “And I want to, um, thank that fellow down under. Thank you very much, pal. Appreciate it, mister prime minister.”

NEW – Biden refers to the Australian prime minister as "fellow down under" after addressing Boris Johnson by his first name at the AUKUS announcement.pic.twitter.com/FESmcWm9Q1 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 15, 2021

Twitter did not overlook the error. Users of the social media platform believe that the announcement about AUKUS could have been “more significant” if Biden had not forgotten Morrison’s name.

Joe Biden appeared to forget the name of Australian PM Scott Morrison during the AUKUS announcement. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/9H06ZcBy8x — Political B 🇬🇧🌸 (@p_beejal) September 15, 2021

Featured image: US President Joe Biden. ©Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz.

(Sputnik)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL