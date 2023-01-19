Former president of Bolivia Evo Morales promoted a meeting of social movements to be held January 23 in Argentina, on the sidelines of the CELAC summit.

This Tuesday, vice minister of communication of Bolivia, Gabriela Alcón, confirmed the attendance of President Luis Arce at the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to Alcón , in the next few days, President Arce’s plans for his time in the Argentine capital will be announced.

CELAC, created in 2010, is an intergovernmental platform for dialogue and political agreement, comprising 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. Argentina currently holds the pro tempore presidency of the forum.

Apart from the official meeting of the leaders, former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, is promoting a meeting of regional social movements for January 23 in Buenos Aires.

Morales stated that this meeting will be a preamble to the CELAC Summit, where he will propose the creation of a Coordinator of Social Movements of Latin America and the Caribbean that will bring together all the unions and regional international networks to confront imperialism.

The big news of this summit will be the return of Brazil to CELAC under the government of Lula da Silva. Former president Jair Bolsonaro suspended his participation in the regional partnership in January 2020.

