 Brazil’s Landless Workers’ Movement Demands Authorities Relocate Families Affected by Floods – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 14, 2026
MST members hold a vigil outside the INCRA headquarters in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Jonas Souza Santos/MST.

MST members hold a vigil outside the INCRA headquarters in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Jonas Souza Santos/MST.