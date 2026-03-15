 Venezuela Resumes Gas Exports to Colombia; Petro Proposes Lifting Venezuela’s MERCOSUR Suspension – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 15, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez presides over a meeting with high-level Colombian officials at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, March 13, 2025. Photo: Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez presides over a meeting with high-level Colombian officials at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, March 13, 2025. Photo: Presidential Press.