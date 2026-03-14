 Venezuela Repudiates Guyana’s Unilateral Claims Over Undelimited Waters – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 14, 2026
ExxonMobil's FPSO Prosperity operating in Guyana. Photo: ExxonMobil/file photo.

ExxonMobil's FPSO Prosperity operating in Guyana. Photo: ExxonMobil/file photo.