 Transport Strike Fails to Paralyze Caracas as Government Deploys Alternative Units – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 17, 2026
Featured image: Commuters being assisted by a police truck in La Guaira, a suburb of Caracas, during a bus strike on Monday, March 16, 2026. Photo: X/@ElPitazoTV.

Featured image: Commuters being assisted by a police truck in La Guaira, a suburb of Caracas, during a bus strike on Monday, March 16, 2026. Photo: X/@ElPitazoTV.