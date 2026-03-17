The transportation strike called by a small sector of private urban bus lines in Caracas, Venezuela, failed to disrupt the capital’s public transport on Monday, March 16. Venezuelan Transportation Minister Aníbal Coronado confirmed that the ministry, alongside other national agencies, deployed a fleet of vehicles across the capital to ensure passenger commuting.

During a meeting with the Superior Transportation Authority of Caracas, Coronado emphasized that the few lines participating in the work stoppage “failed.” He condemned the actions as an attempt to “boycott” and “sabotage” residents’ daily lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ministerio del Poder Popular para el Transporte (@mintransporte_ve)

To mitigate the impact, the ministry deployed Metrobuses, SITSSA (Integrated Surface Transport System) units, jeeps, traffic officer vehicles, and police trucks. Coronado urged transport workers who intended to participate in the boycott to return to the negotiation table. “We want to talk, but above all, [we want] to protect the average citizen,” he stated. “We want peace.”

The private operators behind the strike cited the government’s lack of response to a proposed fare increase—from 60 bolívares (approximately $0.13) to 120 bolívares (approximately $0.26)—as their primary issue. Additionally, transport leader Nelson Vivas demanded the release of new bus units allegedly held by authorities for nearly two years.

Commuters condemn the action

Despite the call for a strike and light rain across the city, Caracas residents sought alternatives early Monday morning. Commuters used the Caracas Metro and government-provided ground transportation to reach their destinations, according to Diario Vea.

Mayerling Hernández, a resident running errands, noted that although service was slower than usual, she arrived at her destination without problems. “I don’t think that so-called strike has actually happened as they announced, because I’ve seen buses going back and forth,” she said, adding that many people opted for the Metro.

Other commuters expressed frustration with the private operators. Oscar Ramos, who works in La Trinidad, criticized the “transport lords” for the delay in his commute. “That sector should have exhausted all avenues of dialogue,” he argued, noting that the strike mostly harmed the community. Alfredo Jiménez, a resident of Las Adjuntas, echoed these sentiments, stating that while the economic reality is difficult, a strike is not the solution.

Luis Valenzuela, a computer science student traveling from Los Teques, Miranda, mentioned that although public transportation felt slow, he was still able to complete his community service hours.

(Diario Vea) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo with Orinoco Tribune content and editing

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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