 Cabello Urges Venezuelans not to Fall for Provocations and to Trust Delcy Rodríguez Amid Workers’ Protests – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 24, 2026
Diosdado Cabello addresses a Venezuelan crowd, demanding an end to US sanctions. Photo: VTV.com.ve.

Diosdado Cabello addresses a Venezuelan crowd, demanding an end to US sanctions. Photo: VTV.com.ve.