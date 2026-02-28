The integration bloc warns prolonged crisis could affect regional migration and security.

On Tuesday, leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) called for collective action to support Cuba amid the crisis it faces due to the U.S. oil blockade.

“We must address the situation in Cuba with clarity and courage. Cuba is our Caribbean neighbor. Its doctors and teachers have served throughout our region. We must be clear that a prolonged crisis in Cuba will affect migration, security, and economic stability across the Caribbean region,” said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness stated.

His remarks came during CARICOM’s annual conference in Saint Kitts and Nevis, which will be attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday. During the opening ceremony of the meeting, the Jamaican leader stressed that “it is important to consider this matter carefully and take collective action” regarding Cuba.

“Jamaica firmly supports democracy, human rights, political accountability, and an economy based on an open market. We do not believe that long-term stability can exist where economic freedom is restricted and political participation limited,” said Holness, who served as CARICOM president in 2025.

U.S. pressure, after Washington threatened tariffs on countries that supply oil to Havana, is progressively paralyzing the Cuban economy, which was already in a very precarious situation as a result of an economic blockade that has lasted 64 years.

“Jamaica supports constructive dialogue between Cuba and the U.S. aimed at de-escalation, reform and stability… The geopolitical environment is changing and CARICOM can play a constructive role, not as an ideological bloc, but as a community of democratic states offering cooperation, economic reform and social development,” Holness stated.

CARICOM Chairman Terrance Drew called on states to join forces in “designing the necessary mechanisms to help the people of Cuba at this particular time,” saying the Caribbean community can provide assistance “directly and become a forum for conversation.”

“I studied in Cuba. I lived in Cuba for seven years. I have friends there. I have people who are like family to me. They reach out to me and tell me of their difficulties. Food has become terribly scarce for some. Access to water has been challenging. Garbage fills the streets. Houses are without electricity,” he said, as reported by The Guardian.

Currently, CARICOM members are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

