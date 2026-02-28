Israeli warplanes launched an act of aggression against Iran, with reports confirming multiple explosions across the country.

Israeli warplanes carried out an attack against Iran early Saturday morning in a significant act of aggression, with Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz framing the aggression as a so-called “pre-emptive strike.”

The strikes targeted areas in central Tehran and other areas.

According to Fars News Agency, new explosions were heard in northern and eastern parts of the capital, signaling a widening scope of the assault.

Iranian media reported that missiles fell on Daneshgah Street and the Jomhouri area, raising concerns over civilian infrastructure in densely populated districts. According to Mehr News Agency, explosions were heard in Isfahan, Qom, Lorestan, Karaj, and Kermanshah.

Additionally, an Iranian official told Reuters that several ministries in southern Tehran were targeted.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that so far, about 30 sites across Iran have been targeted, including the Iranian leader’s residence and the Revolutionary Guard’s intelligence headquarters.

Meanwhile, Israeli media announced the closure of Israeli airspace, suggesting anticipation of potential regional repercussions following the attack.

An Israeli security official said the aggression was coordinated with the United States, adding that the operation had been planned for months and that the date of the attack was decided weeks in advance.

(Al Mayadeen – English)