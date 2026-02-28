Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil met Chinese Ambassador Lan Hu to review the progress of bilateral relations and high-level cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting on Friday, February 27, at the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry headquarters, the two diplomats reaffirmed the strength of the All-Weather Strategic Partnership that governs political and economic exchanges between Caracas and Beijing.

The conversation also addressed the diplomacy and friendship that characterizes the two countries and their willingness to continue working on mutually beneficial projects.

Venezuela and China have maintained diplomatic relations since 1974. With the arrival of the Bolivarian Revolution, the ties between the two nations solidified as bonds of brotherhood and solidarity.

In 2023, the two countries signed 31 comprehensive cooperation agreements to strengthen their strategic alliance and facilitate joint development in economic, technological, and social areas, highlighting the solidity of bilateral relations.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF