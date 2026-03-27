 Chilean Students March Against Budget Cuts, Kast Government Represses – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 27, 2026
The protest, convened by the Coordinating Assembly of High School Students, advanced towards the former National Congress, where it was strongly repressed. Photo: EFE.

The protest, convened by the Coordinating Assembly of High School Students, advanced towards the former National Congress, where it was strongly repressed. Photo: EFE.