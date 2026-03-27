 Terror Alarm: Inside the Shady Israeli Group Crowdfunding the Kidnapping of Dr. Marandi – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 27, 2026
Seyed Mohammad Marandi is an Iranian-US academic, intellectual and political analyst. Photo: MintPress News/file photo.

Seyed Mohammad Marandi is an Iranian-US academic, intellectual and political analyst. Photo: MintPress News/file photo.