 ‘Pause’ and ‘Progress,’ Says Trump as Aggression on Iran Continues – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 27, 2026
President Donald Trump holds up two Sharpie pens as he speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, March 26, 23036, in Washington. Photo: AP.

President Donald Trump holds up two Sharpie pens as he speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, March 26, 23036, in Washington. Photo: AP.