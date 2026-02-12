All airlines that operate flights from Colombia and Mexico are maintaining their flights to Cuba, reported Cuban embassies in both nations.

Air travel from Colombia and Mexico to Cuba remains regular, the Cuban ambassador to Mexico and the embassy of that country in Colombia reported through public statements.

Airlines have also disseminated information in this regard.

On Sunday, Cuba announced that it would not be able to supply fuel to flights that landed at its airports. Several airlines, especially from Europe, began to make stopovers on their flights, reduce their frequencies, or cancel them.

Wingo and Copa Airlines announced that they will maintain their flights from Bogotá, while Aeromexico, Viva, and Volaris will continue to fly from Mexico City, Monterrey, Mérida, and Cancun.

The Spanish airlines Air Europa and Iberia, with daily routes to Havana, reported that from now on their flights will include a technical stop to refuel in the Dominican Republic.

Air Canada, Canada’s main airline, announced the immediate suspension of its services to Cuba.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL