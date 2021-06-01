‘Colombia’s People are Orphaned & Massacred’: President Maduro Urges Bachelet & Guterres to Speak Up

“Colombia’s people are orphaned and massacred,” said Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, commenting on the dire situation in the bordering country. “Orphaned because it [Colombia] has not taken care of them due to the coronavirus, and massacred by the repressive forces of Iván Duque. Thirteen young people killed with bullets, more than 200 disappeared, some bodies are already being found on the banks of the rivers, shot—a massacre, and the world does not react.”

During a Sunday, May 30, address, President Maduro interrupted his COVID-19 report to speak about events in Colombia. Maduro took the opportunity to ask international organizations to advocate for the lives of Colombians. In particular, he made reference to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

With indignation he reproached the communiqués published by these organizations. “Timid statements that say nothing of the pain and suffering caused by this tragedy,” stated Maduro.

“I ask international organizations to do something to protect the people of Colombia,” declared the president. “We say it as brothers who see our brothers and sisters suffer… Enough of the massacre in Colombia, we say it as brother peoples, who see it from across the border. We are brothers of Colombia, and we carry it in our hearts as children of Bolívar. Venezuela raises its voice to denounce the massacre of the people of Colombia.”

The voice of the people

Likewise, the head of state referred to a recent case in which his Colombian counterpart was booed in Cali, and was rebuked by a young man who, during the demonstrations, complained to Duque himself about the need to stop the repression against his people.

“It is tragic that the government of Iván Duque has declared war against the humble people of Colombia and the Colombian youth,” said Maduro.

Featured image: UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL