Wingo, a Copa subsidiary, is scheduled to resume operations to Caracas from Colombia this Friday, January 16.

Panamanian airline Copa Airlines resumed its flights to Caracas yesterday after having suspended them since December 4.

Maiquetía International Airport received flight CM 224 from Panama City at midday, and at 1:41 p.m., flight CM 222 departed back to the same destination.

The airline added that it will begin operating a second flight between the two capitals starting Friday, January 16, with an initial frequency of three to four times per week. As of February 20, it plans to restore daily service.

Copa had previously announced the resumption of its flights to the city of Maracaibo, the only route it had kept active to Venezuela.

This Friday, January 16, Wingo—Copa’s low-cost subsidiary—is also expected to resume its operations to Caracas from Colombia.

Meanwhile, Spanish airlines Iberia, Air Europa, and Plus Ultra announced that they plan to resume nonstop routes between Madrid and Caracas starting February 1.

This decision ends the suspension period that began on December 1, which stemmed from security alerts issued by the United States government and restores normal operations to one of the most in-demand international routes for travelers.

These airlines join the full operation of national carriers, such as Laser, Conviasa, Avior, and Turpial, thus ensuring the country’s domestic and international connectivity.

However, Avianca, LATAM, and Brazil’s Gol continue to have their operations suspended “because Venezuela’s aviation authority suspended their operating permits” after these airlines—along with TAP, Turkish Airlines, and Iberia—failed to comply with an order to resume operations within 48 hours following the suspension.

Nonetheless, they state that they are evaluating the country’s situation in order to resume flights.

Featured image:

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL