Five individuals were detained for carrying out acts of vandalism amid an otherwise peaceful protest in the Cuban town of Morón, Ciego de Ávila province, where demonstrators protested against the energy crisis that the island nation is suffering due to the US-imposed oil blockade.

In the early hours of Saturday, March 14, residents of the El Vaquerito popular council marched through the streets of Morón, with demands focusing on the critical energy situation and access to food products.

According to local press reports, everything initially proceeded peacefully and there was an exchange between the protestors and the municipal authorities, but then acts of vandalism occurred against the headquarters of the Municipal Committee, when a group stoned the entrance of the building and set fire to furniture in the building reception.

Similar reports of damages to commercial establishments are also circulating on social media, including vandalism at a pharmacy and an outlet of the Tiendas Caribe chain in the twon. At the time of the publication of this report, five persons remain detained, while another is receiving treatment at the Roberto Rodríguez General Hospital after suffering a fall while intoxicated. The Ministry of the Interior continues investigations into the matter, underscoring that there will be no impunity for such acts.

Cuban authorities have acknowledged that they understand the pain caused by prolonged blackouts, a consequence of the oil blockade imposed by the United States, which has intensified in recent months and prevents the arrival of oil to the country. The national authorities considers the citizens’ grievances and demands as legitimate, as long as civility and public order are respected.

In a social media post, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that “the prolonged blackouts, a consequence of the US energy blockade, which has been cruelly intensified in recent months, understandably cause discomfort among our people.”

Es comprensible el malestar que provocan en nuestro pueblo los prolongados apagones, como consecuencia del bloqueo energético de EE.UU, cruelmente recrudecido en los últimos meses. Y son legítimas las quejas y reclamos, siempre que se actúe con civismo y respeto al orden… — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 14, 2026

“What will never be understandable, justified, or accepted is the violence and vandalism that threaten public peace and the security of our institutions,” he added. “For vandalism and violence, there will be no impunity.”

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ