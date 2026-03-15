 Cuba: 5 Detained for Vandalism Amid Protests Against the Energy Crisis Generated by US Blockade – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 15, 2026
The Tiendas Caribe outlet in Morón, Ciego de Ávila province, Cuba, that suffered an attack by some demonstrators. Photo: Facebook/Tiendas Caribe.

The Tiendas Caribe outlet in Morón, Ciego de Ávila province, Cuba, that suffered an attack by some demonstrators. Photo: Facebook/Tiendas Caribe.