According to authorities from the publicly owned COPEXTEL company, the installation of photovoltaic systems is an urgent priority to guarantee basic services independently from Cuba’s National Electric System.

As part of the implementation of the national strategy to mitigate the energy crisis in Cuba, COPEXTEL is installing 1,064 solar photovoltaic systems in key locations. These are part of a batch of 2,671 units destined for vital centers in municipalities across the Caribbean nation.

The systems each have a capacity of 2 kilowatts (kW) and were donated by the People’s Republic of China. The donation comprises 5,000 units in total, and 141 of these have already been installed.

Havana, the island’s capital, leads the progress with 55 assemblies out of 68 planned.

The work schedule aims to complete these installations during the month of March. According to COPEXTEL authorities, the deployment is an urgent priority to ensure basic services independently from Cuba’s National Electric System.

The logistical process is receiving support from the Electric Union for transporting the equipment to the provinces. Once the equipment reaches each territory, an operation involving multiple entities begins. This work represents a technical challenge due to the dimensions and weight of the 2 kW units, which in some cases require lifting equipment.

At the same time, a compact module program aimed at workers in Public Health (4,000), Education (3,000), and National Heroes of Labor (405) is in its final phase. With 98% completion, 9,971 modules have already been installed out of more than 10,000 planned.

These systems include panels and power stations ranging between 800 watts and 1,200 watts, acquired by the state and sold to beneficiaries in national currency with access to bank credit facilities.

According to Fidel Yedra Gutiérrez, vice president of COPEXTEL, the solar systems “have had a very significant social impact,” particularly for doctors, teachers, and laboratories.

The solar units operate using off-grid technology, allowing them to generate electricity from solar radiation in a completely autonomous manner without relying on the national power grid. These actions represent progress in the transformation of the country’s energy sector under the pressure of the criminal blockade of Cuba by the United States and its vassals. The blockade began 46 years ago but has intensified during the second Trump regime, during which the US military naval deployment in the Caribbean region has prevented any oil from reaching Cuba.

The urgency of these solar energy programs stems from the complex energy situation caused by fuel shortages resulting from the US blockade. On January 29, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing Washington to impose tariffs on goods from countries that supply oil to Cuba.

This action by the White House seeks to suffocate the island. In response, Cuba has sought renewable alternatives to sustain the operation of its essential services.

COPEXTEL is also continuing its work on the development of photovoltaic parks connected to the National Electro-Energy System (SEN), after completing 31 projects last year in 13 provinces. Work is currently underway to finish nine additional parks and to plan new projects, reaffirming Cuba’s commitment to transforming the country’s energy sector.

Featured image: Cuban workers install solar energy systems. Photo: Facebook/Empresa Eléctrica Mayabeque.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL