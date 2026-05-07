Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla denounced on Tuesday, May 5, recent statements by the United States government expressing its intention to take military action against Cuba under the pretext of a supposed “liberation” from the country’s current situation.

The foreign minister described Washington’s stance as cynical, pointing out that the economic war imposed by the United States for decades is precisely the cause of Cuba’s current difficulties. He accused the US administration of intensifying this siege through two genocidal executive orders issued in recent months.

Insiste el gobierno de #EEUU en que se propone actuar militarmente contra #Cuba porque “el país está devastado… y sería un honor liberarlo”. Lo cínico e hipócrita es que EEUU lleva décadas tratando de devastar al país con una guerra económica y este gobierno lo hace aún con… pic.twitter.com/Amluq9fCw8 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) May 5, 2026

The escalation of aggression against Cuba includes an executive order signed on January 29 by US President Donald Trump, which declares Cuba an alleged “unusual and extraordinary threat” to US national security.

This measure imposes tariffs on nations that supply oil to the island—directly or indirectly—causing an energy shortage that exacerbates the impact of the prolonged economic, financial, and commercial blockade.

In addition, a new decree issued last Friday, May 1, expands sanctions not only against more Cuban entities and individuals—particularly in the energy, mining, and financial services sectors—but also against any “foreign or American” person or entity operating in sectors vital to the island’s foreign currency inflow.

“Both the economic and energy blockade and the new extraterritorial coercive measures, as well as the threat of military aggression and the aggression itself, are international crimes,” Bruno Rodríguez stated on social media.

Rodríguez Parrilla previously linked the announcement of these sanctions to the massive popular mobilization on International Workers’ Day, when more than half a million Cubans reaffirmed their support for national sovereignty in Havana, the island’s capital.

The diplomat emphasized at the time that these actions violate the Charter of the United Nations, possess an illegal extraterritorial character, and constitute collective punishment against the civilian population.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the US government fabricates pretexts to justify aggression, the Cuban people remain determined to defend the Revolution and socialism against attempts at economic strangulation and threats of military intervention.

On May 1, during a private dinner at a political and business forum in West Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump reiterated his belligerent intentions to intervene in Cuba. The White House occupant stated that, once his “job” in Iran was finished, he would “take control” of the island almost immediately.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JB/SH