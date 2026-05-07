In a session this Monday, May 4, the Plenary Chamber of Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) ratified Caryslia Rodríguez as its president and appointed a new board of directors.

Rodríguez will be accompanied by Elias Rubén Bittar Escalona as first vice president and Tania D’Amelio as second vice president.

In addition, the judges who will now make up the chambers comprising the country’s highest court were appointed.

According to the TSJ website, the Constitutional Chamber will be led by Tania D’Amelio, while the Political-Administrative Chamber will be headed by Jaime Báez.

The Electoral Chamber will be chaired by Caryslia Rodríguez herself, and the Civil, Criminal, and Social Cassation Chambers will have Emilio Ramos, Carmen Castro, and Elías Bittar as their respective presidents.

The Plenary Chamber also incorporated substitute magistrates, who will fill vacancies created by recently approved retirements.

The press release from the highest court notes that it is “awaiting the completion of the process currently being carried out by the Judicial Nominations Committee of the National Assembly.”

(La Iguana)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JB/SH