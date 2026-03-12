Activist organizations in the United States announced a protest in solidarity with President Nicolás Maduro and the “first combatant,” deputy Cilia Flores, which will take place on March 26.

Political scientist Yhamir Chabur, a Venezuelan social activist living in the United States, reported that the demonstration will be held in front of the Federal Court of the Southern District of New York. The first hearing involving the Venezuelan head of state and his wife will take place on that date.

“On March 26, we are going to have a large mobilization in front of the courts,” he said. “I am also trying to see whether I can participate inside the trial as a witness that day.”

“The solidarity groups here in New York—and there are several—have been closely following the case of President Nicolás Maduro and the first lady, Cilia Flores. They have held activities on the third day of every month to show both of them that they are not alone.”

He noted that these actions have had the support of Code Pink, Alliance for Global Justice, and other antiwar collectives.

The mobilization coincides with the court hearing scheduled for March 26 at the Federal Court in Manhattan. The hearing was postponed from an earlier date as part of the legal process taking place in the United States following the criminal abduction of the sitting president of Venezuela and his wife from Caracas during the early morning of January 3.

Featured image: The abducted Presidential Couple, Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores. Photo: La Iguana TV.

(LaIguana.TV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

