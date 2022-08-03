Havana, Jul 28 (Prensa Latina)—The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Díaz-Canel, commented that unity among the world’s communist groups is necessary and urgent, Granma newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, in a message to the International Forum of Marxist Parties, held virtually and organized by the Communist Party of China, the Cuban head of State expressed gratitude for the opportunity to exchange theoretical advances and practical experiences of these organizations.

In the text, read in front of representatives of 109 parties from all over the world by Rosario Penton, rector of the Ñico Lopez PCC Superior School, Díaz-Canel stressed that since its emergence, Marxism have provided the scientific foundation to the class struggles of the world proletariat and of the international working class.

He pointed out that the objectivity of its postulates is revealed in a particular way in times of crisis.

Diaz-Canel referred to the mistakes made in the name of the Marxist tradition, the setbacks and defeats. He also highlighted the ways in which Marxism in Cuba merged with the best of the revolutionary national tradition, which had among its highest exponents José Martí and Fidel Castro Ruz.

He affirmed that for Cubans, being a Marxist means constantly learning from practice to integrate the development of the social sciences.

Diaz-Canel highlighted the ideas, concepts and guidelines approved in the 8th PCC Congress, and pointed out the three main tasks that have become strategies for partisan work: the economic battle; unity and struggle for peace; and ideological firmness.

He emphasized that Cuba is working on the formation of a critical and transforming subject of prosperous, sustainable and democratic socialism, as part of the process of updating its development model.

“We are firmly convinced that socialism is the only path to development with social justice to creatively overcome capitalism, its unsustainable irrationality and the values that guide it,” he added.

Díaz-Canel recalled the positive and negative lessons of other countries that have previously embarked on this path and what it means to be close to and constantly being harassaed by an adversary as powerful as the United States government.

He denounced the growing aggressiveness of the US against Cuba, as well as the use of perverse instruments of unconventional warfare, the media indoctrination laboratories, the disinformation campaign, lies, double standards and hypocrisy, through social media.

“The reality of today’s world confirms that it is increasingly necessary and urgent for Marxist parties to unite to face the great challenges that lie ahead. Only unity in diversity will ensure victory,” Díaz-Canel concluded.

(Prensa Latina – English) by Juan M. García

