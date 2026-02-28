Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Thursday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez urged her US counterpart, Donald Trump, to end the sanctions and blockade imposed by Washington on Venezuela. The day before, the US president described Caracas as “a friend and partner” of Washington.

“Yesterday, he said he was a friend and partner of Venezuela, and I celebrate and welcome that concept for Venezuela… I hope, and it is the feeling of Venezuelans, that as friends, the blockade and sanctions against Venezuela cease. Our young people have the right to reclaim their aspirations. Our workers have the right to fair wages and incomes for themselves and for their families,” the Chavista leader said at a meeting with young people at the Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas.

(VIDEO) Delcy Rodríguez envía mensaje a Donald Trump: "Ayer dijo que era amigo y socio de Venezuela, y yo celebro y saludo ese concepto que se tenga de Venezuela (…) yo espero y es el sentir de los venezolanos, que como amigos que somos, cese el bloqueo y las sanciones contra… pic.twitter.com/GhNahY12yy — Luigino Bracci Roa (@lubrio) February 26, 2026

Rodríguez commented on the US ruler’s comments the previous day regarding the current state of bilateral relations, in which he labeled Venezuela as “friend and partner.” Despite these comments, on January 3, he ordered the bombing of Venezuela and the kidnapping of Deputy Cilia Flores and President Nicolás Maduro. Over 100 people were murdered in the atrocious US military operation.

“I welcome and applaud this perception of Venezuela, because Venezuela has never been an enemy of the US. Venezuela has never been a country that threatens the US or any other country in the world. Venezuela has always had a policy and a geopolitical vision of friendship and cooperation,” she added.

She recalled that the two countries got off to a very bad beginning of the year on January 3, blaming the attack on the massive campaign of lies by transnational media corporations and demands for US aggression by far-right sectors of Venezuelan politics based on falsehoods.

“President Trump: as friends and partners, as we are opening a new agenda of cooperation with the US. [We ask] for an end to the sanctions and the blockade against our homeland, because that blockade is also against Venezuelan youth, and Venezuelan youth are now demanding an end to the sanctions and the blockade against Venezuela,” she added.

University education for Venezuelans abroad

Alongside Education Minister Héctor Rodríguez during the event, Delcy Rodríguez announced that all young Venezuelans outside of Venezuela can pursue university degrees remotely.

Online university access will be widely recognized and valued by young Venezuelans living abroad. “Those who live abroad can and do have access to educational programs via teleconferencing, so they do not lose touch with their country,” she emphasized.

Minister Rodríguez reported that all students who wish to return to the country are guaranteed places in the national education system so that they can reintegrate without problems. She reiterated that education in Venezuela is free of charge and includes support networks to provide financial support for productive projects.

