Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Through his attorney Barry Pollack, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has denounced the United States for violating his right to a legal defense by attempting to prevent the Venezuelan government from paying his law firm’s fees.

In a sworn statement dated February 18 and filed with a federal court in Manhattan, President Maduro clarified that, in accordance with the laws and practices of Venezuela, he has the right to have the government cover his legal costs. The document, signed by President Maduro, reaffirms that the Venezuelan government is prepared to fulfill this commitment.

“I have relied on this expectation and cannot afford my own legal defense,” the president stated, adding that he is willing to provide a sworn financial statement to demonstrate his inability to cover the fees of Pollack and his team.

The president also reaffirmed his intention for the lawyer, who has represented him since January 4, to continue leading his defense on US soil. According to Pollack, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) denied a license this week to use Venezuelan government funds to cover the legal costs for the defense of the Venezuelan president. President Maduro was kidnapped on January 3 in Caracas following a US military bombing resulting in the killing of over 100 people.

The lawyer informed Judge Alvin Hellerstein that OFAC is interfering with President Maduro’s right to a defense, established in the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution, and his right to due process under the Fifth Amendment. “Mr. Maduro, as Venezuela’s head of state, has both a right and an expectation to have legal fees associated with these charges funded by the government of Venezuela,” Pollack said.

Evidence of legal obligations

The defense team for President Maduro presented several pieces of evidence to the court:

• Evidence A: A statement from Henry Rodríguez Facchinetti, head of litigation at the Attorney General’s Office of Venezuela. He confirmed the state’s legal obligation to cover the president’s defense expenses and noted that the proposed funds are unrelated to any alleged illegal activities.

• Evidence B: A sworn statement signed by President Nicolás Maduro himself, claiming he trusted the Venezuelan government to cover his legal fees.

• Evidence C: A sworn statement from Pollack explaining that on January 7, he requested an OFAC license to receive government funds. While OFAC initially issued a license on January 9, it was amended three hours later to permit payments only from the personal funds of the defendant or joint funds with his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores, who was also kidnapped by the US government.

• Evidence D: A statement from Timothy O’Toole, a Treasury Department sanctions expert, noting that OFAC normally allows third parties to pay for the legal defense of sanctioned individuals.

Chavismo demands the release of Cilia Flores and Nicolás Maduro

On Friday, during a demonstration commemorating the 37th anniversary of the Caracazo on February 27, 1989, Venezuelans demanded the release of Deputy Cilia Flores and President Nicolás Maduro.

United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Deputy Pedro Infante used his speech to send greetings to the president, asserting that “Nicolás Maduro is a son of February 27” and was kidnapped by the empire.

“We must also use this platform to send greetings to President Nicolás Maduro and, from here, demand the release of the first lady, Cilia Flores, and the president. Nicolás Maduro is also a child of February 27th,” he said.

Infante reaffirmed the people’s support for Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who has led Venezuela with bravery, courage, and intelligence during “these difficult times.”

