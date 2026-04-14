On Monday, Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, declared the activation of a permanent labor dialogue session “until the country reaches the consensus it needs” during the installation of the National Dialogue Table for Labor and Social Consensus.

“Let us move forward together without partisan or political positions but in defense of Venezuela,” Acting President Rodríguez stated, calling for agreements that benefit all sectors and emerge directly from workers and social actors rather than from government offices.

Rodríguez emphasized that her main concern during what she described as the economic aggression against Venezuela has been the impact on workers’ rights, the labor sector, and the country’s industrial capacity.

Economic recovery amid sanctions

According to Rodríguez, Venezuela has recovered 52% of its installed industrial capacity, compared to just 9% in 2019, despite what she described as a financial and commercial blockade that reduced the country’s foreign currency income by 99%.

She noted that a process of economic recovery began between 2020 and 2021, although the country remains under illegal US sanctions.

“Venezuela is sanctioned and blocked; that reality has not changed,” she said.

Rodríguez stressed the need for sustained dialogue capable of producing long-term and stable solutions for workers and economic sectors.

Focus on wages and social protection

The acting president identified the restoration of workers’ purchasing power as a top priority and called for national unity to confront the impact of unilateral coercive measures (euphemistically referred to as “sanctions”).

“Venezuela does not deserve to remain sanctioned,” she said. “This is a battle we must win through national unity.” The acting president invited all sectors to participate in a dialogue aimed at unifying voices against the effects of sanctions.

Rodríguez further highlighted the losses suffered by the hydrocarbons industry, estimating them at US $642 billion, and repudiated proposals to privatize PDVSA, warning that such measures would be “hell for Venezuela.”

Broad participation in national dialogue

The National Dialogue Table includes representatives from the state, private sector, and active workforce, as well as pensioners and retirees, with the goal of shaping the future of labor conditions and social protection in the country.

The initiative also aims to strengthen the social security system, promote economic growth, and improve overall living conditions, serving as a platform to build agreements and deepen economic development while preserving social peace.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL