This Monday, October 24, the head of Russia’s nuclear, biological, and chemical protection troops, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, gave a press conference in which he offered details about Kyiv’s plans to carry out a nuclear provocation.

During the press conference, Kirillov said that:

The Kyiv regime will launch a provocation by exploding a so-called “dirty bomb”, also known as a low-power nuclear warhead. According to intelligence, two Ukrainian organizations have received direct orders to create the bomb, which is in its final stage.

The provocation is aimed at accusing Russia of using weapons of mass destruction in the Ukrainian theater of operations.

On several occasions, Zelensky has asked his NATO allies to launch a nuclear attack against the Russian Federation, which shows that it is a latent idea among the Ukrainian authorities. The attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant also shows the irresponsibility of Kyiv.

There is information about contacts between the Office of the President of Ukraine and representatives of the United Kingdom about the possible receipt of technologies to create nuclear weapons.

There are companies in the nuclear industry in Ukraine that have stockpiles of radioactive substances that can be used to create a “dirty bomb.”

Ukraine has at its disposal a scientific base, inherited from the USSR, and the infrastructure to develop nuclear weapons.

In the event of cargo explosion, the container must be destroyed and the radioactive substance must be pulverized by a blast wave that produces radioactive contamination over large areas and can cause radiation morbidity.

The Kyiv regime plans to camouflage the explosion of this type of artillery as the effect of a low-power Russian nuclear warhead containing highly enriched uranium in its payload.

Similar types of fake news and propaganda has already been used by the West in Syria, when the White Helmets were filming propaganda images about the use of chemical weapons by government forces there.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has prepared itself to counter possible provocations from Ukraine: the media and armed forces have been prepared for operations within a radioactively contaminated area.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

